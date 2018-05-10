Few places in Sonoma County contain so many examples of perfectly preserved homes as Petaluma’s D Street neighborhood. From two bedroom Spanish Revival Bungalows to

eight bedroom Victorian Mansions, D street is the place to be if you want to take a stroll through Petaluma’s past.

On Wednesday, May 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum presents a lecture by architectural historian Katherine Rinehart. In conjunction with National Preservation Month, Rinehart will take us on a tour of the famous Petaluma D Street neighborhood, providing insights into the homes, history and architecture of it’s many historic structures.

Curious about local architectural styles and have trouble sorting them all out? This is the lecture to attend before you begin your D Street walking tour.

The event will be held at the Petaluma Historical Library and Musuem at 20 Fourth Street in Petaluma. $5 donations suggested.