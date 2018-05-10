(1 of ) Interested in historic architecture? Petaluma's D street neighborhood is brimming with perfectly preserved examples of vintage abodes like these three charming 1920s cottages, still standing today. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) 628 D St. was the home of F.A. Wickersham, the president of Wickersham Banking Co., in Petaluma. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Aubrey Sanderson stands in front of his D Street home in the 1950s. He and his wife Doris bought the Mediterranean villa in 1945. The Spanish-influenced estate was designed by Albert Farr and constructed by Vogensen Construction in 1923. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) John and Catherine Camm’s residence at 700 D St. was designed by famed Petaluma architect Brainerd Jones in 1906. (Photo courtesy of the Petaluma Museum)
(6 of ) Hiram and Lucinda Fairbanks’ Victorian mansion at 758 D St. was designed by William Curlett and Walter J. Cuthbertson in 1890. (Courtesy of Suzi Miller)
(7 of ) The Grover and Mercy Stone Home at 830 D St. in Petaluma. The property was designed by Brainerd Jones in 1927 and constructed by Petaluma-based Vogensen Construction. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) The Mose Goldman house at 831 D St. was designed by San Francisco architect Sylvain Schnaittacher in 1924. According to a Petaluma Daily Courier article, Goldman was a local department store owner. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) 900 D St. is a 1930 Spanish Colonial Revival home designed by Don Uhl. The Heritage Home was recently on the market and sold for $2.095 million May 1. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Brainerd Jones’ early 1900s architectural plan for Mrs. Harriet Brown’s Victorian Mansion at 901 D St. in Petauma. (Courtesy of Samuel Brown)
(11 of ) The estate a 909 D St. was constructed in 1941. (Courtesy of Katherine J. Rinehart)
(12 of ) The stately Victorian at 920 D St. was designed for Catherine Farley Brown in 1893 and later occupied by the Gossage and Bihn families. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) 1000 D St. was designed for Rinaldo and Tressa Righetti in 1928 by Warren Charles Perry, dean of the College of Architecture at UC Berkeley. The Georgian-style Colonial featured plantation shutters, columns and cedar shake shingles. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) The Spanish Revival bungalow at 1010 D St. was built in 1925 for Richard F. and Emma Weber. (Courtesy of Katherine J. Rinehart)
(16 of ) 1040 D St. was built by Brainerd Jones for William Thomas in 1925. (Courtesy of Katherine J. Rinehart)