News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Great gifts for outdoorsy moms

SUZY RODRIGUEZ

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | May 10, 2018, 8:43AM

| Updated 9 hours ago.

You see them everywhere: jogging while pushing a baby stroller, shepherding pre-schoolers down a dusty trail, helping toddlers and teens build sandcastles at Doran or Goat Rock, chaperoning an overnight scouting canoe trip, introducing grandkids to the joys of making and gobbling campfire s’mores.

Outdoorsy mothers, by their example, tend to pass on to their children a love of nature and respect for the planet. They teach us that simple things — a peaceful walk, a vigorous bike ride, the challenge of climbing straight up a rock — can bring joy and fulfillment.

Do you have an outdoor-loving mom? Did she help to bring alive your love of nature? If so, be sure to tell her this Mother’s Day just how important that introduction to Mother Nature was to you.

SmarterLife’s Smartlite ultra LED headlamp

There are so many reasons for mom to love this headlamp. At a mere 1.25 ounces, it’s not only of the lightest headlamps around, but also runs 38 hours on low (6 lumens) and eight hours on high (115 lumens). The curved bracket and adjustable strap guarantee a secure and comfy fit, and the headlamp’s Cree technology translates to high-quality, long- lasting LED lighting. It’s water-resistant, operates on a single AA battery, offers six easy-pushbutton light modes — including a flashing red SOS and another that’s perfect for reading — and comes in four vibrant colors. $29.97. smarterlifeproducts.com

BOB Gear’s Revolution Flex Jogging Stroller

Adventurous moms can keep jogging — while introducing their babies to the outdoors — with the Bob Gear Revolution Flex. An all-terrain stroller, it fits babies from 8 weeks up to 75 pounds and is capable of traversing paved streets or rugged trails. It has a high-tech adjustable suspension system, padded handlebars that adjust in many ways and a front wheel that swivels for maneuverability and locks for stability. Numerous add-ons let mom tailor the stroller to suit her specific needs. An easy two-step fold makes it easy to store at home or in a car trunk. Comes in six colors. 28.5 pounds. $449. bobgear.com

Dog blueprints

For any mom who loves her dog, these unique “dog blueprints,” created in the format of a 1950s blueprint, are drawn in detail and to scale for specific breeds (and numerous mutts, too).

Each blueprint — actually a museum quality print on archival acid-free matte board — includes exact characteristics for the breed (they’re called “construction notes” on the blueprint).

The blueprints come in a variety of sizes, can be purchased with or without a frame and can be customized with a beloved dog’s name. Blueprints are also available for cats and horses.

Prices start at $110 and increase with print size and other options.

Visit animalblueprintcompany.com

One year of workouts in Sonoma County parks

For a present that lasts all year long, give your favorite outdoor mom a local park pass. With more than 50 beautiful parks, Sonoma County Regional Parks has one of the nation’s most vibrant county park systems.

As a member, your mom can visit a different one each week for the next year — or stick to a few favorites — and never pay the $7 parking fee (membership ranges from $29 to $69). Both Jack London State Historic Park and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park offer a $49 one-year unlimited-use pass (each pass is good for entry to both parks).

Petaluma riverfront art proposal evokes strong feelings
Safeway revives Petaluma gas station plan
Popular tribute band throws one hell of a 'Petty Party'
Beautiful historic homes of Petaluma's D Street neighborhood
Seeing double? Sonoma County mother-daughter look-alikes

Or join a nonprofit garden or land trust such as Quarryhill Botanical Garden, with its renowned collection of rare Asian plants grown from seed collected in the wild (membership begins at $45) or Sonoma Land Trust (membership, which begins at $50, includes special hikes and events on protected lands).

Lasso socks

Super-athletic Moms — soccer or volleyball players, runners, hikers and all others who stress their ankles at play — will love Lasso socks, which use built-in compression based on medical taping science to protect ankles. Made with CoolMax, a breathable and soft yarn, these socks are super-comfortable and flexible while simultaneously providing strong ankle support.

Plus, they stay firmly in place and don’t sag. $29.99, lassogear.com

Wenzel’s camp quilt

What outdoorsy mother wouldn’t love this attractive, versatile, insulated and — most important — washable camp quilt? This lightweight workhorse can be spread on the ground at outdoor concerts and festivals, is perfect for picnics, will keep the gang warm ’round the campfire and can be placed ‘neath mom’s sleeping bag to provide extra-special comfort. Sized 70 by 60 inches and weighs less than 2 pounds. $19.95. Visit wenzelco.com

Picnic Time’s Newbury picnic basket

This deluxe English-style picnic basket — with service for a family of four — is perfect to tote along to outdoor events, a day at the beach, or a slow-drifting canoe trip down the Russian River. A classic-looking basket, it’s made of willow and has a low-key navy, burgundy and pale blue plaid cotton lining. Inside: four each of wine glasses, ceramic plates, utensils with hard plastic handles, corkscrew and salt/pepper shakers. Contents secured by pockets and straps. Weighs 9.5 pounds; measures 20.5 by 13.3 by 8.125 inches. $120. Visit picnictime.com

Find it in Sonoma County:

BOBGear: REI, NorCal Bike Shop (Santa Rosa)

SmarterLife: Amazon, other online retailers

Wenzel: Major retailers, including Big 5 Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware, Wal-Mart and True Value.

Picnic Time: Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, Home Depot

Lasso socks: Lassogear, Amazon, other online retailers

Passes for the parks

jacklondonpark.com/jack-london-annual-pass-payment.html

sugarloafpark.org/annual-pass parks.ca.gov/?page_id=1049

sonomalandtrust.org/give/become_member.html

Petaluma riverfront art proposal evokes strong feelings
Popular tribute band throws one hell of a 'Petty Party'
Safeway revives Petaluma gas station plan
Beautiful historic homes of Petaluma's D Street neighborhood
Seeing double? Sonoma County mother-daughter look-alikes
Two suspected drug dealers arrested on Petaluma trail
Bilingual art show at local library
Petaluma Around the Clock: Foraging for food after hours