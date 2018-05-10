(1 of ) Emily Mughannam of Sonoma says she and her daughter, Isabel, "...have birthdays 12 days apart. She’s a Virgo through and through just like me. Her personality and mine are very similar! Rational, realistic and very clever. Super attentive to details and always able to find solutions to issues. We both require a great deal of fairness, we expect an equal amount of affection from each other and expect a consistent love and protection of each other. We are both super creative, artistic and love to perform. Our creativity and quest for learning new things is key. We differ in my emphasis on neatness and cleanliness! I’m a clean freak and she’s more of an aloof with all her goodies spread around the house. Drives me crazy. I’m an interior designer and when asked, she has an amazing eye and can tidy remarkably well and style a space easily. We are both always productive and find it challenging to sit around idle." (Photo Courtesy of: Emily Mughannam)
(2 of ) Eleni Scanagatta from Petaluma says that her daughter, Marina, and she have personalities that are, "frighteningly similar!" She also says, "Our personality radiates from our smile and our eyes. However, our hearts are mirror images. We love people and believe in their kindness. At times we are a bit naive in thinking the world is kinder and perhaps safer than we realize but we are both hopeful and endless romantics. We believe in the power of love; and in the goodness of humanity. Another personality trait that we have in common is our ability to overcome obstacles. Marina was born with a profound hearing loss and yet, she is unstoppable. We have both been able to overcome the many obstacles in life and turn chalking and/or negative experiences into positive attributes. The key thing we have in common is our hearts. We both love deeply and fully. We believe in the kindness of humanity and we both dream of changing the world and our hopes and dreams mirror our image. It is inspiring to think that the dreams I once had and may not have completed, may be completed by my daughter. I had hopes of becoming a teacher and a writer, but was not able to bring those dreams to fruition. My daughter, however, has the same dreams and goals and I look forward to the possibility of her dreams (our dreams) becoming a reality! The key difference is I am more “Type A.” While my daughter is more free-spirited and less rigid. She is able to “let go” and be far more relaxed than I ever could be, even at her age." (Photo Courtesy of: Eleni Scanagatta)
(3 of ) When talking about she and her mother, Debbie, Sara Wright from Geyserville says, "I am a complete reflection of my mother. She taught me how to stand up for myself, save money and be independent, do the right thing, and give my honest opinion no matter the cost. We are painfully honest! But she doesn't like most technology and I at least have Facebook." (Photo Courtesy of: Sara Wright)
(4 of ) When talking about her daughter, Annabella, Bree Curotto from Sonoma says, "People say our mannerisms when speaking are very similar and we’re both very organized. We both love to be with our friends and helping others. We’re also very different because Annabella gets straight A’s, something I never did." (Photo Courtesy of: Bree Curotto)
(5 of ) Kendra Mendoza from Sonoma says that she and her mother, Cecilia, "...Cannot go anywhere without people mentioning how much we resemble each other." She also says, "Additionally, I have two sisters who also look like my mother. Aside from our looks. We are extremely close and spend time together frequently. We both are knitting fanatics and spend lots of time together working on projects, preparing for new ones and shopping at various yarn stores in Sonoma County. A key difference is some people would consider my mother as an easy-going, mellow person where most would consider me very energetic and hyper." (Photo Courtesy of: Kendra Mendoza)
(6 of ) Krystal Amante of Santa Rosa says, "My daughter Celeste and I have very similar personalities. We both struggled in the same subjects in school, we both love to hike, ride bikes and the outdoors. A key thing we have in common is our attention spans, we have very short attention spans. A key difference is Celeste is braver then me, she can take on the world and I am more conservative." (Photo Courtesy of: Krystal Amante)
(7 of ) Aimee Hubbard and her daughter are from Lake County. Aimee says that she and her daughter's personalities are, "...identical in every which way possible! We think the same, act the same, and make the same decisions even when we are apart." She also adds, "The key thing we have in common is our looks, also we are connected at heart. It is on a deeper level of connections one will not understand unless they have shared this same gift. They key difference... I’m not quite sure, there’s not much to name you would really have to think long and hard to find something." (Photo Courtesy of: Aimee Hubbard)
(8 of ) Nancy Rae lives in Eureka and says, "My Daughter Kayla has a very strong personality and says it how it is. She is a banker and race car driver!!! I am a Wedding Planner/ Photographer who is goofy, loving and hysterical, if I do say so myself. We are so different but the same when it comes to laughing. I taught her to be strong. She's so smart. We love our snap chat and eating pasta." (Photo Courtesy of: Nancy Rae)
(9 of ) When talking about her daughter, Kaiya, Anna Ming of Sebastopol says, "We both share numerous similar traits in our personalities; the comfort of creative aesthetics, honesty, perseverance and loyalty. The key thing we have in common is the comfort of close friends and family. A key difference is the unique challenges and differences that come with every generation." (Photo Courtesy of: Anna Ming)
(10 of ) Ashley Price from Sonoma County calls her daughter, Kayley, her "mini-me". She adds that her daughter can, "...make facial expressions just like me. However she is fearless." (Photo Courtesy of: Ashley Price)
(11 of ) Roxanne Nelson-Ueland of Santa Rosa says that she and her daughter, Alazay are, "...definitely both strong willed females that don’t always see eye to eye. Now that she turned 18 I feel that we are finding more and more similarities. One thing I think we have in common is our open mind and different, deeper perspective on things. Also our sense of humors. One key difference is that I see my daughter as much braver then I am and true to herself." (Photo Courtesy of: Roxanne Nelson-Ueland)
(12 of ) Kim Roberts from Sebastopol thinks that she and her daughter, Hailey, have similar personalities. She also says, "She’s headstrong and stubborn like me. Once we get our mind set on something there’s nothing stopping us. We both like to help people. Family is the most important to us. A key difference is age and life experience." (Photo Courtesy of: Kim Roberts)
(13 of ) Leanne Brown, from Santa Rosa, comments about she and her daughter, Rachel. "Our personalities are very similar! I love this girl so much, we are very close. We are both soft spoken introverts. Our hair and eye color may be different, but I think our features are similar. We both LOVE kitties! We each have one. We love salads, fries, chocolate and hiking. She is a great artist and I am more of a math person." (Photo Courtesy of: Leanne Brown)
(14 of ) When commenting about her daughter, Megan, Teresa King from Redwood Valley says, "People often comment on our voices sounding the same on the phone. We are both over-achievers and always schedule more into a busy day than we can possibly complete! My daughter, like me, is a strong women and is committed to raising strong daughters! While I strive to be a kind, caring person, I believe my daughter is much kinder. Our key difference is that I tend to be much more independent than she is!" (Photo Courtesy of: Teresa King)
(15 of ) Colleen Kelly from San Rafael says she and her daughter, Ella, both "love cake-pops, giggling, snoopy, reading books and swimming." Colleen also says, "I was always very shy as a little girl but my Ella loves the spotlight." (Photo Courtesy of: Colleen Kelly)
(16 of ) Stella Stafford is from Rohnert Park and says that not only do she and her daughter, Michelle look alike, but they both love to cook and decorate. Stella also says, "I’m always on time she is always late! Twinning is our thing!" (Photo Courtesy of: Stella Stafford)
(17 of ) Marcia Petre from Sonoma says that she and her daughter, Ailin, aren't similar at all! She says, "My daughter is care-free and warms up to anyone! I take a little more time to loosen up." (Photo Courtesy of: Marcia Petre)
(18 of ) Tanya Baker from Sonoma says, "My daughter Natalie and I not only look alike but we are so similar in many ways. We are both first born, driven, love clothes and watching The Crown! Now that she’s in college and we talk on the phone often, I realize how similar our personalities really are. We are loyal, reliable, trustworthy and appreciative. We love to travel and experience new places, cultures and food. A key thing we have in common is that we’re both creative. She is messier than I am!" (Photo Courtesy of: Tanya Baker)
(19 of ) Dara Peloquin from Forestville says, "My daughter Kaylee and I are very similar in personalities. We are both very stubborn, love to learn and read (or be read to, at age 5), loooves Broadway shows, like Hamilton (she can sing about half the show). Kaylee is loving cooking, just like mama, and even looking to have the last sips of my coffee. We both are foodies, and love sushi. If there is something on a menu or in a supermarket that we haven’t had before (like tripe in the butcher section) we both have to try it. A key thing we have in common is our love of Broadway musicals, like Hamilton. In this case, I’ve seen it live twice, and Kaylee is still upset almost a year later that I went to New York to see 8 other shows without her. The difference is, I can appreciate the cost and excuse it for an adult!" (Photo Courtesy of: Dara Peloquin)
(20 of ) Deb McGauley from Santa Rosa says that she and her daughter, Alison, are, "fiercely independent, free-spirited, environmentally aware women. The key thing we have in common is our opinions! The key difference is she's taller than me!" (Photo Courtesy of: Deb McGauley)
(21 of ) When talking about her daughter, Courtney Kiser of Sonoma says, "We're actually pretty different! Olivia is very focused and patient, while I'm all over the place! We both love shoes, good food, and parties! She's much sweeter than I am, and is a natural caretaker." (Photo Courtesy of: Courtney Kiser)
(22 of ) Tasha Cooke from Ukiah comments on she and her daughter, Khloe, saying, "Our personalities are also as similar as our looks! We love to make people laugh and smile. And we are both good at it!
The things we have in common are our love for playing sports, and the fear of the sight of blood. Our key differences would be our taste in foods!" (Photo Courtesy of: Tasha Cook)
(23 of ) Robin Durrie from Sebastopol says that she and her daughter, Alix, have "the same quirky tendencies when it comes to loosing important documents, keys etc. The most recent laughable moment was yesterday when we drove off with each other’s purses. We both love similar things, like spa and beach days together. However, a key difference is.... I can’t think of one! I bet she’d say I have cheesy taste in movies." (Photo Courtesy of: Robin Durrie)
(24 of ) Kelly Lister from Windsor says, "In many ways we have similar personalities. We are both creative and love to talk. We both like to win arguments and be the most knowledgeable one in the room. We both love to sing and snuggle. We both love to be in charge. Cece is a super extrovert. She’s outgoing and makes friends everywhere we go. I’m pretty introverted, and love to be incognito when we go out." (Photo Courtesy of: Kelly Lister)
(25 of ) Linda Engstrom from Petaluma says, "Even though my daughter and I look very much alike, our personalities are very different. I think our similarities lie in the things that we enjoy doing together. Literally, from the time she was born I have taken her on “adventures “. I wanted to show her the world and share experiences with her. Music, movies, books, dance, plays, musicals, hikes, nature, animals, bike riding, swimming, kayaking, trips, art, museums....and much more. The ways that we are similar are in the way we have a love for our family and our family comes first. We have a strong connection with my mother too and people always comment that they can see that we are related especially with our high cheek bones and big smiles. I think our main difference is I am relaxed and laid back and Andrea is full of energy and moves fast, like a million miles an hour." (Photo Courtesy of: Linda Engstrom)
(26 of ) Tracy Pelleriti and her daughter, Amy, are from Santa Rosa. A key trait that they share, according to Tracy is, "Sass! We both HAVE to have the last word. I’m sure you can imagine how fun our arguments are! Amy and I are very similar with our curious minds. We both are always asking questions. And we both love to make people laugh! Our biggest difference is her ability to dream and see endless possibilities! (My ability may have been stunted in adulthood!)" (Photo Courtesy of: Tracy Pelleriti)
(27 of ) When talking about her daughter, Naomi, Janel Saravia says, "Everywhere we go and all the pictures we may post, we always get... "She is definitely your mini me". Everything about her, is me at her age. We have very similar personalities including out growing a shy stage and becoming extremely comfortable in our own skin. Also, having to deal with tough personal issues at a young age and overcoming them, and persevering. She is very sweet and cares for her family and friends as well as I do. Together we both have artistic talent, her with her unbelievable makeup artist abilities, and my drawing. We love the same things, and can finish each other sentences. We enjoy laughing, scary movies, and anything that has to do with fashion and cosmetics. You can say we both are what you call "girly girls'. It’s incredible how I look at her at 16 and see myself at that age. I remember my mother telling me after having Naomi what a life changing reality it is to relive all the years you had gone through again. Seeing the changes from then to now, and having to deal with social media and technology, something we didn't have when I was 16. That is the main difference we have from each other, the hard years, that transition of when you are a teenager and growing into a woman and having to deal with all the stuff that comes along with it, plus add the eyes of social media and young girls’ insecurities. Naomi had to deal with at a young age being diagnosed at 11 with severe non curable psoriasis that started off covering her entire body. The pain, looks from people and dealing with summer activities at such a young age, and peers in general. She was unbelievable! I'm extremely proud how strong she was at that time to get through it. She will always have this the rest of her life, but she deals with it in such a positive way. I see myself in her every day, I hope that she stays a strong woman and believes that she is able to accomplish anything and everything she sets out to do. It amazing how many people tell me I look like my mother, and now how many say how much Naomi looks like me. We enjoy it, and I look forward to watch her grow and see how she may change and evolve, or stay similar to me. But don't we all wish they could never grow up, stay the same baby girl you cuddled up with and read too." (Photo Courtesy of: Janel Saravia)
(28 of ) "My daughter and I are both stubborn as mules, and overly dramatic. We both love outdoor adventure! But we are different because my daughter loves being center-stage, whereas I prefer being backstage." says mother, Bethany, about her daughter, Annabelle. (Photo Courtesy of: Bethany from Santa Rosa)
(29 of ) Holly Cade from Novato says that she and her daughter, Lucy are pretty similar. "We both are stingy with food. Lucy is a very heavy sleeper, I am a very light sleeper." (Photo Courtesy of: Holly Cade)
(30 of ) Shannon and daughter, Tori, both commented about what makes them similar and different. Tori shares what she thinks makes them similar, "Our stress and anxiety and what makes us laugh. How well we get along because we are the same person. We feel other people’s problems and can’t handle it sometimes. We’re very smart and take in all the advice we get and share it." She also says that she thinks her mom is nicer than she is. Shannon shares, "We're fun and quirky with a dash of spice. We love laughing and enjoying friends and family and enjoy camping and lazy river days during summer! We’re natural born leaders and very studious when we need to be and very dependable. We’re home bodies when it suits us but love a good friends get together and we’re both active. Our key differences: Style of clothes, music and coffee" (Photo Courtesy of: Shannon Romes)
(31 of ) "We are pretty similar in a lot of ways...", says Sebastopol resident, Julie, about she and her daughter, Isabella. "...Conscientious, hard-working and maybe a little anal-retentive? Mostly, we are both thoughtful and treat others with kindness. One way that we are different is that she is a naturally gifted singer and I definitely am not" (Photo Courtesy of: Julie)
(32 of ) Crisarlin from Santa Rosa says that she and her daughter, Charlize, are both, "very happy, and like to do everything our way. We both like to cook, and a key difference is that mom is athletic and daughter is artistic." (Photo Courtesy of: Crisarlin)
(33 of ) Santa Rosa mother and daughter duo, Ali and Milan, say that, "Aside from our looks, our personalities are similar in that we both have a funny sense of humor. We have a special "language" we both speak and are always laughing when we're together." Ali also says, "The key thing we have in common is that when I was Milan's age, I was also very shy. The difference is her ability to play and try new sports. I would never try as many sports when I was her age. She's played soccer, taekwondo, softball, basketball, flag football, lacrosse and she's a great swimmer. I've never learned how to swim." (Photo Courtesy of: Ali)
(34 of ) Fort Bragg resident Amanda says, "I can’t tell you how many times we’ve been told how much we look alike.Even when we are not together people can look at her and know she’s my daughter." Amanda also says her and her daughter, Sienna, "Love spending time together. We are both very positive and have very easy going personalities. The both of us love going on walks together (especially to the beach), climbing trees, riding bikes, eating avocados and laughing." She notes that their key differences are that, "She’s right handed and I’m left handed, I love chocolate and she likes hard candy." (Photo Courtesy of: Amanda)
(35 of ) Taylor, pictured with her daughter, Aubree, says, "We walk, talk and act the same! We are both very sassy and independent. We can both be shy or quiet when you first meet us, but once we warm up then we are quite talkative! Besides looking alike, the key thing that we have in common is that we are very sassy and stubborn. We don't like to back down even if we know we are wrong! I'm having a hard time deciding what our key difference is! I asked my boyfriend and he replied, "Literally nothing! You act and look the same. There's no difference" I guess if I had to pick a difference, Aubree is much more creative and imaginative than I am. I love listening to her play with her Barbies and the stories she comes up with while playing." (Photo Courtesy of: Taylor)
(36 of ) Stephanie from Santa Rosa is the mother of Ariel, and Stephanie says, "We are both loving and caring, my daughter, Ariel is more stubborn. We both love DIY projects. Ariel looks just like her mom but acts just like her dad!" (Photo Courtesy of: Stephanie)
(37 of ) Mother and daughter duo, Tommye and Jennifer say, "We have very similar personalities because we are happy with each other. We find the same things amusing and we both laugh too loud, as others. We love Cotati because it’s possible to have chickens, lambs, goats etc., the outside space!" (Photo Courtesy of: Tommye)
(38 of ) Michele Antonelli from Santa Rosa says, "My daughter Robin and I are both outgoing and friendly although as young children we were both shy. We are also both frugal shoppers and love going thrifting. We are both driven and motivated individuals. The key thing that we have in common is our love of music and dancing although Robin had formal dance lessons growing up for 9 years. The key difference is that Robin is an active music festival participant and loves dressing up in costumes for her festivals which are sometimes wild, flamboyant and a bit provocative. I am not comfortable with costumes or dressing up and more modest." (Photo Courtesy of: Michele Antonelli)
(39 of ) Leslie Giacomelli says her daughter, Stephanie is, "A 2009 graduate of Analy High School and I am a 1981 graduate of the rival El Molino. We are both nurturers by nature. I grew up taking care of my mom who had Multiple Sclerosis and Stephanie took care of my Aunt in her final hours. Stephanie and I could not have experienced more different upbringings. I lost my stable, urban family in my early teenage years and Stephanie couldn’t wait to leave her stable nurturing home and go off to college. We not only look alike (same eye colored, hair, body type). She will call me for advice knowing that we think just alike like (how should I deal with a work situation?) . We are both independent, and self-reliant devoted to our family and friends. We both like all of the gory details of any thing gross (we are both in the medical field) while the rest of our family prefers not to hear about it, especially at the dinner table. We are easily excitable over the little things, like new furniture. While the rest of our family loves debate and political talk we avoid conflicts at any cost. Both of us enjoy our solo time while deeply respecting our relationships. We find our grounding in the outdoors and cleaning. We both reflected on our differences and they are harder to come by. The first thing that comes to mind is our height, about 5 inches separates us. Stephanie has a sweet tooth where I don’t have one as much. Stephanie now lives in So Cal and I live in Nor Cal . Big difference." (Photo Courtesy of: Leslie Giacomelli)
(40 of ) Victoria talked about she and her mother, as well as she and her daughter saying, "We are the same in so many ways. Stubborn and strong with artist hearts! We all are interested in other people, compassion I would say. My daughter and I are extroverts and my mom is more introverted." (Photo Courtesy of: Victoria Webb)
(41 of ) Blaze from Santa Rosa says that she and her daughter, Penny are, "very similar, almost the same person. We enjoy the same foods, and both have a sassy nature to us. The key things we have in common are our personalities. We are both energetic and like being outside. We also both love sweets and pizza. There aren't too many differences between us. She like bugs and I don't." (Photo Courtesy of: Blaze Gormley)
(42 of ) Daughter Michelle says that she and her mom, Christine, are, "very similar. We are both high-energy and artists. My mom is more outgoing and I can be a little more shy. We both create art and love to dance. Our key difference is what we do with our free time. My mom does a lot of active activities and I tend to read textbooks." (Photo Courtesy of: Michelle)
(43 of ) Mary, mother of Trisha, says, "We are both very resilient and deal well with losses. We both have a wild sense of humor, laugh a lot, are very creative and love great wine and dogs. We are friendly but serious and are competitors. We are different in many ways too. I have a MA, MS, PhD and have worked as a biochemist, a hospital chaplain, an enologist, and now a psychotherapist. Trisha has a BA and is a truck driver. I drive a sensible Toyota while Trisha rides a Harley Davidson, she even built a FXD bar hopper. (Photo Courtesy of: Mary Lyons)