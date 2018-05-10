Mother’s Day is right around the corner (you remembered, right?) and we wondered how many mothers and daughters out there shared an uncanny resemblance with one another. We asked readers to enter in our mother-daughter lookalikes sweepstakes by sending us a picture of the mother and daughter duo as well as answering some questions. We wanted to know, aside from looks, how similar are the two personalities and what are their commonalties? We also wanted to know what the pairs differences were as well. We received an overwhelming amount of entries and were more than pleased with the responses.

Scroll through the gallery above to check out the local contestants and comment below who you think the winners should be. We’ll be announcing our choice on