City investigation finds debris work at burned senior home was unpermitted

Seven months after workers for a Fountaingrove senior living facility drove into a locked-down fire zone with heavy equipment and began demolishing the burned ruins before it was searched for bodies or hazardous waste, a Santa Rosa city investigation has determined the company had no permit for the work.

However, the city will not cite or fine Oakmont Senior Living, which owned the facility, for entering a restricted zone and clearing the remains of Oakmont of Villa Capri without a demolition permit.

The investigation, completed last week, concluded the city lacked the authority to fine Oakmont Senior Living, said Paul Lowenthal, assistant fire marshal for Santa Rosa.

While the city can issue fines for demolishing structures without a permit, the penalty can be double the amount of the fee the city charges for a permit, said Mike Reynolds, supervising code enforcement officer. After the fires, the city waived all fees for such permits, part of an initiative to accelerate rebuilding. Since the permits were free, there is no fee to double, Reynolds said.

In addition, the Oct. 17 and 18 clearance work occurred six days before the Sonoma County health officer issued an emergency order regulating debris clearance permits, debris handling and property access in fire zones, Lowenthal said.

If the site had been demolished without permission after the Oct. 24 emergency order, the city would have likely attempted to prosecute Oakmont for illegal work or unfair business practices, Lowenthal said.

A spokeswoman for Oakmont Senior Living sent a statement last week in response to requests for interviews. In the statement, the company said it hired a Santa Rosa general engineering business to remove the debris and offered an emergency waiver from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services as apparent evidence for permission for the work. Previously, a company official has said he believed the emergency waiver permitted the work.

“Our goal was to partner with a licensed company to safely clear the debris so that we could begin rebuilding and allow our residents to move back home as quickly as possible,” said Crystal Robinson, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Oakmont Management Group.

The company asked for the emergency waiver Oct. 10, one day after the building burned, and received it Oct. 11, according to a copy provided by Oakmont. The document, granted by the county health department, allowed fire debris to be received by M&M Services in Windsor. It does not mention the Fountain Grove Parkway address. County health and city officials have said since last fall that they gave no permission for demolition or removing debris.

“That did not authorize them to conduct any debris removal. They should not have done any of the removal until they had an actual fire debris permit issued to them by the city,” Lowenthal said. “They gained access to the site and initiated a process they shouldn’t have.”

It is the only known case in Santa Rosa of a fire-damaged building being dismantled by its owner without proper authorization, Lowenthal said.

The clearing of Villa Capri, an upscale, 63-unit senior facility, started just over a week after the Tubbs fire devastated a large area of Santa Rosa including Fountaingrove, where Villa Capri and hundreds of homes burned.

At the time the work was done, police and Sheriff’s Office search parties and cadaver dogs were combing Fountaingrove fire sites for bodies, and National Guard troops manned barricades into the area. Work crews were not authorized to enter the burn zone unless they were conducting official fire damage work, Lowenthal said. But police and fire officials suspect the guards allowed the heavy equipment drivers headed for Villa Capri through the barricades, assuming they were there for official work.