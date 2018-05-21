More than five months from the November election, the Petaluma City Council race is coming into focus as a longtime Petaluma resident and political newcomer has joined the contest.

Rob Conklin, 39, announced last week that he is running for council because he said City Hall needs new leadership.

“It’s time for my generation to step up and take the reins,” the fourth generation Petaluma resident said.

A fleet service worker for the city of San Francisco, Conklin said he understands municipal government. His main issues are repairing streets, constructing new routes across the city to alleviate traffic, protecting the environment and attracting jobs to Petaluma.

Conklin said he considers himself a political independent “of the Petaluma Party.” He said building “sensible housing,” would be one of his priorities as a councilman.

“Right now Petaluma seems like a great place to visit,” he said. “We need to shift gears and make Petaluma a great place to live.”

Conklin lives with his wife and two kids. He joins current Councilman Dave King, who announced his reelection campaign last week. Three seats will be on the November ballot.

Incumbent Councilman Chris Albertson did not return a message seeking his political intentions. The other incumbent, Councilwoman Teresa Barrett, is running for the separately elected mayor’s seat against former Councilman Mike Harris.

Three other city council candidates have active 2018 campaign accounts, according to the City Clerk’s office. Candidates sometimes keep accounts open for fundraising purposes but decide later not to run.

Bill Wolpert, a Petaluma architect who has an active campaign, said last week he is not running in 2018. Wolpert ran in the 2016 council election. Former Mayor Pam Torliatt has had an active account since 2010, and has endorsed Barrett for mayor. She said in an email that it is too early for a 2018 announcement.

“The filing deadline for city council as you know is in August, so there is a lot of time between now and then,” she wrote.

D’Lynda Fischer, a nonprofit consultant, filed campaign papers, but said she is still considering whether to run.

