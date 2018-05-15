Alcohol‑fueled fights and vandalism in downtown Petaluma this weekend led to the arrest of two men.

On Saturday about 1:45 a.m., Petaluma officers responded to a disturbance outside the Roaring Donkey on Kentucky Street after getting a call about people fighting in the street. Police say the men involved ran as officers arrived. Soon after, Malcomcq Jackson, 25, of Richmond punched a front plate glass window at Copperfield Bookstore, shattering it and slicing his forearm, police said.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and taken to the Sonoma County Jail.

Sunday about 12:15 a.m. police again received calls about a large fight downtown, this time in front of Andresen’s Bar on Western Avenue. People ran as officers arrived, police said.

Michael Prunty, 28, of Petaluma then pushed a man off his scooter, shoving the rider into the front window of Tall Toad Music on Petaluma Boulevard North, police said. Prunty ran but was found hiding nearby in the bed of a pickup, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and resisting arrest, and taken to jail.

Alcohol was a factor in both cases, police said.