s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Feeling whimsical? Try this cocktail at Petaluma’s Drawing Board

HOUSTON PORTER
BY HOUSTON PORTER | May 22, 2018, 8:51AM
| Updated 10 hours ago.

Among the Drawing Board’s many cocktails, they offer something called the “Whimsy.” Their crafty mixologists will make you something based on your favorite alcohol, like vodka, gin, whiskey, and match the rest of the ingredients to what or how you are feeling at that moment.

With their well liquor on par with others’ top shelf, mixed with a slew of local botanicals, their cocktails are not only inventive, but are intuitive, and delicious. Thanks to Petaluma Foodie member Cody Chisham for pointing this out.

Lagunitas Beer Circus

I love it when someone follows through on their promises, and so I have to give credit to Emily Lewis, Lagunitas’ communication coordinator, for getting me the Lagunitas Beer Circus dates as soon as she had them.

This year’s big news is that along with the return to Petaluma, Chicago and L.A., Lagunitas will introduce both Seattle and London to the Beer Circus. Each show runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature live music, burlesque performers, sideshow acts, gravity-defying aerialist, and of course, plenty of great Lagunitas beer on tap.

The Lagunitas Beer Circus rolls into Chicago’s Douglas Park on Aug. 11 and benefits One Tail at a Time, a nonprofit, no-kill all-breed dog rescue center. The Brits can attend the Circus at London’s Flat Iron Square on Aug. 18, with proceeds going towards Wild at Heart Foundation, a non-profit that funds animal welfare projects all over the world. Seattle’s Lagunitas Taproom & Beer Sanctuary will host the Circus on Aug. 25 to benefit Urban Artworks, a non-profit that provides opportunities for contemporary artist and local youth to work together creating public works of art.

The Petaluma Beer Circus will take at the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Sept. 8, with the Phoenix Theater as the main beneficiary. Los Angeles will host the Circus on Oct. 27 at Fairplex, in Pomona. Proceeds from this Circus will benefit the Learning Centers at Fairplex, a nonprofit that provides a wide spectrum of innovative and enriching educational experiences.

We know that Lagunitas has always been a giving organization, but it is comforting to know that true to their word, they have not let up since their purchase by Heineken in their efforts to help nonprofits, and are still involved in sponsoring and/or donating to just about every local Petaluma event.

The Fork — Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese

The Fork is a hidden gem of a venue, located at, and part of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese. When they throw one of their rare brunches or dinners, it is a once in a lifetime experience, often hosting guest chefs.

Starting on Wednesday, May 16, the Fork will start taking online reservations for an upcoming farm brunch, on Saturday, July 7, followed by Thursday night dinners on July 19, Aug. 23, and Sept. 13. Additionally, on Friday, Sept. 28, the farm will host a Jennifer Luttrell and Colleen Richardson class titled “Farmers’ Market Fresh for Summer.”

Friday Farm Tours are also back. From now through October, join Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese at 1:30 p.m. each Friday for ice cream sandwiches, a walking tour, and cheese tasting on the patio. Kids are welcome. For an added bonus, starting in mid-June, they will offer “Enhanced Tasting Experiences,” but these require advanced booking. More info at www.pointreyescheese.com.

Wind & Rye Kitchen

Most Popular Stories
Lakeville Highway to get safety improvements
Feeling whimsical? Try this cocktail at Petaluma’s Drawing Board
Sonoma County homeless advocates take quality-of-life infractions to court
Goat Rock Beach gets 1st lifeguard tower on North Coast
Petaluma Police Chief’s mission: Reduce crime, engage public

With summer harvests right around the corner, anyone with a fruit tree or two will benefit from Wind & Rye Kitchen’s May 20 class, “Baking Workshop: Summer Tarts.” Pastry Chef, and Wind & Rye co-owner Laci Sandoval will lead the workshop, highlighting Sonoma County’s great fruit bounty, as well as the right crust to make the perfect tart, which is dependent on variety of fruit used. No pastry experience is required, but this class is aimed at adults, so schedule the kids for one of Wind & Rye’s plethora of kids’ classes.

The morning will start at 10 a.m. with a fresh coffee as Laci offers up tips and techniques for making fool-proof pie and tart crusts. While the dough rests, students will try their hand at the various fruit fillings that are available locally all summer long. Along with a light lunch and refreshments throughout the class, students will take home beautiful photos of their creations, as well as sample from each tart. www.windandrye.com

HoP Social Club

After a successful first gathering, the HoP Social Club (Homebrewers of Petaluma) has already put another meeting on the books for Thursday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 405 Broadway St. New members, as well as those simply curious about homebrewing are always welcome, and if you have a homebrew of your own, bring it to share. Topics on the agenda will include possible meet-ups at Shades of IPA (June 2), Beer Fest Santa Rosa (June 9), Petaluma Drinks (June 2), and the Petaluma River Craft Beer Festival (Sept. 15.)

Live wine chat

Join Petaluma native Brian Maloney, head winemaker at both DeLoach and Buena Vista vineyards on Facebook LIVE, on Wed, May 30, at 4 p.m., for a wine tasting and review of the wine clubs’ most recent shipment. To join, simply visit DeLoach’s Facebook page. Although a replay will be available, watching live means you will be able to ask Brian questions about the various wines. What better way to try DeLoach’s and Buena Vista’s current catalogue than alongside the actual winemaker?

Shakespeare in the Vineyard

The Petaluma Shakespeare Company, in concert with Azari Vineyards, holds its annual fundraiser, “Shakespeare in the Vineyard” on Sunday, June 3, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the winery, in west Petaluma.

Emceed by Dave Pokorny, tickets include lunch, wine and great auction items, including tickets to Les Miserables, and Journey/Def Leppard, both in San Francisco. But of course, the highlight will be a concert performance by NYC Metropolitan Opera’s own Steven Harrison, interspersed with scenes from Romeo & Juliet, Othello, Twelfth Night, Macbeth, and more.

With breathtaking views of the Petaluma GAP, great wine and food, and incredible performances, this event has it all. This fundraiser helps make Petaluma’s Free Shakespeare by the River at Foundry Wharf possible.

Penngrove Market

I had the pleasure of meeting the owners of Penngrove Market when they came up to my announcing platform at the Butter and Egg Days Parade, which appropriately so, was a flatbed truck graciously donated for the day by Rivertown Feed. They told me they were very close to opening, and in just the past few days I have heard from Leslie Goodrich, owner of LaLa’s Jams, and Pilar Bernard, owner of Mariposa Ice Creamery, that both have been out to the store discussing their first orders.

As reported earlier, Penngrove Market will be the first and only place where we can get Mariposa ice cream, between their far too rare warehouse sales. The market will also have a big deli counter, their own pizza oven, a grab and go bar, and plenty of local products. Keep your eyes on their Facebook page for their grand opening announcement.

Yannis becomes YaiYai’s

In other Penngrove news, YiaYia’s Grille has opened in Yanni’s former space. Initial reports are that their Greek-American comfort food is delicious, and includes some of Yanni’s beloved sausage sandwiches and Greek fries. Additionally, they have gyros, burgers and salads. And in case there are any doubts to their authenticity, you will likely find Chef Chris Adams-Albrecht working the grill, which he knows well from his time as a chef for Yanni’s.

Rumors

Beyond the Glory sports bar has closed its doors. Their last day was May 11. Chili Joe’s will open very soon in Le Bistro’s former location, and according to their PR person, Stockhome plans to introduce their Swedish global fare, and candy, to downtown Petaluma sometime in June.

The rumors that Pinky’s Pizza is closing are unconfirmed, and likely untrue. I have direct contradiction to the rumor that El Dorado food truck is closing and/or leaving their Petaluma Fairgrounds location. From the puzzled looks on their faces, and the inquisitive “where did you hear that?” I received from the staff, I’m confident that El Dorado isn’t going anywhere. And thank goodness, because I finally tried one of their steak tacos and at just $1.50, I look forward to devouring many, many more. I am told they have a calamari taco that is not to be missed.

Most Popular Stories
Lakeville Highway to get safety improvements
New PTO provides special help for special students
Former Casa assistant coach Himes to lead SV basketball program
All it takes to go undefeated is pitching, hitting, defense
Petaluma Police Chief’s mission: Reduce crime, engage public
Goat Rock Beach gets 1st lifeguard tower on North Coast
From silk mill to Petaluma’s newest hotel: Take a look at the transformation
Petaluma drink makers on full display