Feeling whimsical? Try this cocktail at Petaluma’s Drawing Board

Among the Drawing Board’s many cocktails, they offer something called the “Whimsy.” Their crafty mixologists will make you something based on your favorite alcohol, like vodka, gin, whiskey, and match the rest of the ingredients to what or how you are feeling at that moment.

With their well liquor on par with others’ top shelf, mixed with a slew of local botanicals, their cocktails are not only inventive, but are intuitive, and delicious. Thanks to Petaluma Foodie member Cody Chisham for pointing this out.

Lagunitas Beer Circus

I love it when someone follows through on their promises, and so I have to give credit to Emily Lewis, Lagunitas’ communication coordinator, for getting me the Lagunitas Beer Circus dates as soon as she had them.

This year’s big news is that along with the return to Petaluma, Chicago and L.A., Lagunitas will introduce both Seattle and London to the Beer Circus. Each show runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature live music, burlesque performers, sideshow acts, gravity-defying aerialist, and of course, plenty of great Lagunitas beer on tap.

The Lagunitas Beer Circus rolls into Chicago’s Douglas Park on Aug. 11 and benefits One Tail at a Time, a nonprofit, no-kill all-breed dog rescue center. The Brits can attend the Circus at London’s Flat Iron Square on Aug. 18, with proceeds going towards Wild at Heart Foundation, a non-profit that funds animal welfare projects all over the world. Seattle’s Lagunitas Taproom & Beer Sanctuary will host the Circus on Aug. 25 to benefit Urban Artworks, a non-profit that provides opportunities for contemporary artist and local youth to work together creating public works of art.

The Petaluma Beer Circus will take at the Petaluma Fairgrounds on Sept. 8, with the Phoenix Theater as the main beneficiary. Los Angeles will host the Circus on Oct. 27 at Fairplex, in Pomona. Proceeds from this Circus will benefit the Learning Centers at Fairplex, a nonprofit that provides a wide spectrum of innovative and enriching educational experiences.

We know that Lagunitas has always been a giving organization, but it is comforting to know that true to their word, they have not let up since their purchase by Heineken in their efforts to help nonprofits, and are still involved in sponsoring and/or donating to just about every local Petaluma event.

The Fork — Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese

The Fork is a hidden gem of a venue, located at, and part of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese. When they throw one of their rare brunches or dinners, it is a once in a lifetime experience, often hosting guest chefs.

Starting on Wednesday, May 16, the Fork will start taking online reservations for an upcoming farm brunch, on Saturday, July 7, followed by Thursday night dinners on July 19, Aug. 23, and Sept. 13. Additionally, on Friday, Sept. 28, the farm will host a Jennifer Luttrell and Colleen Richardson class titled “Farmers’ Market Fresh for Summer.”

Friday Farm Tours are also back. From now through October, join Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese at 1:30 p.m. each Friday for ice cream sandwiches, a walking tour, and cheese tasting on the patio. Kids are welcome. For an added bonus, starting in mid-June, they will offer “Enhanced Tasting Experiences,” but these require advanced booking. More info at www.pointreyescheese.com.

Wind & Rye Kitchen