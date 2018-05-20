Petaluma drink makers on full display

To each their own, but Petalumans have good reason to drink. In contrast to places that simply have little else to offer, much of what makes Petaluma such a great place to live is embodied in our plentiful selection of beers, wines, ciders and spirits, most of which are locally sourced and produced within the confines of our little valley.

Often considered the gateway to the wine country, Petaluma has never really worried about following expectation. Sure, we have world-class wine, with our Petaluma GAP receiving its own distinct AVA last year, but this area has so much more to offer, including enough breweries, cideries, and distilleries to satisfy even the most discerning palettes.

The Petaluma Drinks event looks to celebrate this bounty and is literally a symposium of local producers. The event runs both Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3, with participating producers offering tastings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Check in is conveniently located at the Petaluma Visitor Center, at 210 Lakeville Street, making the SMART train a great way to get into town for the event.

With over two dozen producers participating, staying overnight gives revelers the added bonus of enjoying the dynamic nightlife offered by Petaluma’s great downtown music venues and restaurants. Mention Petaluma Drinks when booking at Hotel Petaluma, Best Western, and Quality Inn, and receive a 10 percent discount on your stay. Hampton Inn, former home of Sunset Line and Twine, taking its first reservations for the night of June 3, is also offering the discount for anyone who decides to stay over until Monday, and is a great sign that they are prepared to support and participate in local events.

Downtown, Barber Cellars, Adobe Road Winery, and Dempsey’s, will serve at their home locations, with Vine & Barrel hosting Leghorn and Stubbs wineries. Sonoma Portworks is just a few blocks south of downtown, at the Foundry Wharf, with Stillwater Spirits right next door, also hosting Bitter Girl Bitters. Across the drawbridge, Willibees will host Fogline Vineyards.

Within sight of Lagunitas, guests can walk between Sonoma Coast Spirits, HenHouse Brewing Company, 101 North Brewing Company, and Griffo Distillery, who will be hosting Monarch Bitters. A short distance away, at 967 Transport Way, Ethic Cider will be pouring their Gravitude Cider, limited-release Scarlet Cider, and award-winning Golden Rule Cider.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump up Old Redwood Highway, guests will find three producers, Powicana Farm wines, Sonoma Aperitif, and Acre and Spade Cider, sharing a tasting room at 111 Goodwin Ave., which is just a stone’s throw from the Penngrove’s Palace of Fruit. Powicana mainstay is Petite Sirah, offering a standard Petite, as well as a Rose, Reserve and Port, all derived from Petite Sirah grapes.

Aperitifs can be bitter, sweet, or both, with a balancing of herbal, fruity, and flowery flavors. Because they tend to match the fruits of the season, you never know what Sonoma Aperitif will be pouring, but if you like what you taste, grab a couple bottles while you can because it is available to club members and at the tasting room only. Acre and Spade will pour both their semi-dry and semi-sweet cider, as well as their Botanical Citra, which is a crisp, semi-dry, lightly dry hopped cider.

Hosting at their home locations are Azari Vineyards, Black Knight Vineyards, Karah Estate, Kastania Vineyards, Keller Estate, McEvoy Ranch, Sonoma Coast Vineyards.