News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Petaluma drink makers on full display

HOUSTON PORTER

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | May 20, 2018, 12:01AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

To each their own, but Petalumans have good reason to drink. In contrast to places that simply have little else to offer, much of what makes Petaluma such a great place to live is embodied in our plentiful selection of beers, wines, ciders and spirits, most of which are locally sourced and produced within the confines of our little valley.

Often considered the gateway to the wine country, Petaluma has never really worried about following expectation. Sure, we have world-class wine, with our Petaluma GAP receiving its own distinct AVA last year, but this area has so much more to offer, including enough breweries, cideries, and distilleries to satisfy even the most discerning palettes.

The Petaluma Drinks event looks to celebrate this bounty and is literally a symposium of local producers. The event runs both Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3, with participating producers offering tastings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. Check in is conveniently located at the Petaluma Visitor Center, at 210 Lakeville Street, making the SMART train a great way to get into town for the event.

With over two dozen producers participating, staying overnight gives revelers the added bonus of enjoying the dynamic nightlife offered by Petaluma’s great downtown music venues and restaurants. Mention Petaluma Drinks when booking at Hotel Petaluma, Best Western, and Quality Inn, and receive a 10 percent discount on your stay. Hampton Inn, former home of Sunset Line and Twine, taking its first reservations for the night of June 3, is also offering the discount for anyone who decides to stay over until Monday, and is a great sign that they are prepared to support and participate in local events.

Downtown, Barber Cellars, Adobe Road Winery, and Dempsey’s, will serve at their home locations, with Vine & Barrel hosting Leghorn and Stubbs wineries. Sonoma Portworks is just a few blocks south of downtown, at the Foundry Wharf, with Stillwater Spirits right next door, also hosting Bitter Girl Bitters. Across the drawbridge, Willibees will host Fogline Vineyards.

Within sight of Lagunitas, guests can walk between Sonoma Coast Spirits, HenHouse Brewing Company, 101 North Brewing Company, and Griffo Distillery, who will be hosting Monarch Bitters. A short distance away, at 967 Transport Way, Ethic Cider will be pouring their Gravitude Cider, limited-release Scarlet Cider, and award-winning Golden Rule Cider.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump up Old Redwood Highway, guests will find three producers, Powicana Farm wines, Sonoma Aperitif, and Acre and Spade Cider, sharing a tasting room at 111 Goodwin Ave., which is just a stone’s throw from the Penngrove’s Palace of Fruit. Powicana mainstay is Petite Sirah, offering a standard Petite, as well as a Rose, Reserve and Port, all derived from Petite Sirah grapes.

Aperitifs can be bitter, sweet, or both, with a balancing of herbal, fruity, and flowery flavors. Because they tend to match the fruits of the season, you never know what Sonoma Aperitif will be pouring, but if you like what you taste, grab a couple bottles while you can because it is available to club members and at the tasting room only. Acre and Spade will pour both their semi-dry and semi-sweet cider, as well as their Botanical Citra, which is a crisp, semi-dry, lightly dry hopped cider.

Hosting at their home locations are Azari Vineyards, Black Knight Vineyards, Karah Estate, Kastania Vineyards, Keller Estate, McEvoy Ranch, Sonoma Coast Vineyards.

Of course, the producers encourage anyone visiting by car to drink responsibly. Designated drivers will get their own wristband, which entitles them to free non-alcoholic drinks at each stop, provided by Revive Kombucha and Biotic Beverages, a free commemorative water bottle, and the peace of mind of knowing that they will get all their friends home safely.

In return, maybe they will be entitled to that angel’s share next time around. Keller Estate is even offering a shuttle service, with hourly pickups at the Visitors Center, so guests can enjoy their equally incredible wine and vistas, with no worries.

Services like Lyft and Uber work well from downtown Petaluma, although taking them back while out in the country can be a bit spotty, depending on your provider. For those looking for more reliable transportation, Petaluma Green Taxi (769-8294) and J’s Taxi (364-1544) are offering 20 percent discounts to Drink Petaluma ticket holders.

Another option is hiring a car from Beau Wine Tours (938-8001), Sonoma Charters (200-6685), or Grape Escape Limos (494-7736), all three of which are offering discounts for the event. Other options include A-1 Taxi, Pure Luxury Petaluma, Executive Charters & Limo, and Wine-a-Bay-Go. When planning your group’s transportation, keep in mind that producers cannot accommodate parties larger than eight.

Ticket holders will choose their own adventure, visiting any and all artisan producer once during the event. Many of these producers are not normally open to the public, so along with purchase discounts, this is a rare opportunity for merrymakers to visit the sites, and meet the people creating some of Petaluma’s magic. Additionally, each ticket includes a voucher for one food item from any of the food trucks at the centrally located food truck park, The Block – Petaluma.

True to Petaluma’s character, a portion of the ticket price is being donated to two local charities, with 10 percent going to COTS, to help combat homelessness, and 10 percent going to the Petaluma Animal Shelter. And obviously, any purchase made during the event helps Petaluma retain its diverse production, which helps keep us interesting and unique. Tickets are $65 and are available at www.petalumadrinks.com. So drink up for a good cause.

Adding to a constantly expanding list of boutique hotels, award-winning cheese makers, farm-to-table restaurants, and farm-to-fork farm and ranch dinners, Petaluma’s tight-knit craft beverage producers have helped Petaluma become a must-visit destination for fans of food and drink alike, and Petaluma Drinks is a great way to celebrate Petaluma’s vibrancy and diversity of flavors.

