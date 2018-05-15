The two people found dead in a rural home west of Petaluma were identified Tuesday as the residents, Mark and Terri Edington, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

The two were found May 7, in their Roblar Road home. The bodies were badly decomposed and dental records were used to verify who they were, officials said.

The nature of their violent deaths — whether they were victims of a double homicide or a murder‑suicide — hasn’t been released by sheriff’s officials who’ve said the deaths were suspicious and that detectives were treating them as possible homicides until they rule out all possibilities.

Department spokesman Sgt. Spencer Crum Monday said forensic testing remained underway before a determination could be made. Tuesday’s news release listing the identities included that no further information was being released about how the two died.

A relative called for help on May 7, saying she hadn’t heard from her sister or brother‑in‑law in about a month and was concerned, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies went to the home and found the bodies in a back room, a few feet apart. Officials have declined to say whether a weapon was found or divulge other details.

It appeared the bodies had been there at least a couple weeks, officials said.

The home was owned by Mark Edington, 60, and Terri Lynn Edington, 56, according to county records.

