A rural Petaluma house was severely damaged Tuesday afternoon from a fire that started in the attic, fire officials said.

Fire crews responded to the structure fire located in the 1300 block of Thompson Lane at 12:29 p.m., said Rancho Abode Fire Battalion Chief Herb Wandel.

A neighbor spotted smoke coming from the house and called 911, Wandel said. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 30 minutes after it damaged about half of the structure, he said.

Damage was estimated at $250,000 for the structure and $100,000 for contents, Wandel said. The house is uninhabitable for the family of four that had lived at the residence.

Fire investigators believe the fire was triggered by corroded electrical wiring in the attic, Wandel said.