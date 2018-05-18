Police log May 9 to May 15

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, May 9

2:57 a.m.: Morgan B. Thomas, 23, of Petaluma was cited at 412 Petaluma Boulevard N. for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

3:05 p.m.: Wendy R. Laino, 40, of Petaluma was arrested at the dead end of Arlington Drive for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and loitering. All were misdemeanor charges.

3:05 p.m.: Daniel J. Lynch Jr., 44, identified as homeless, was arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, and misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, loitering, and violation of probation.

6:05 p.m.: Ernesto Gutierrez-Palacios, 26, of Petaluma was arrested at 1141 Lakeville Circle for misdemeanor violation of probation and disobeying court orders.

Thursday, May 10

12:34 a.m.: Cecilia Crawford, 41, of Glen Ellen was arrested at the northbound Petaluma Boulevard North onramp for driving under the influence of combined drugs and alcohol.

2:19 a.m.: Jonathan M. Beach, 30, of Piffard was arrested at 20144 Lakeville Highway for a felony outside warrant.

8:52 a.m.: Michael T. Balzas, 51, of Santa Rosa was arrested on the Lynch Creek Trail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, trespassing and failure to appear after a written promise.

8:04 p.m.: Ryan A. Kaczmarek, 28, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of South McDowell Boulevard and Weaverly Drive for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Friday, May 11

1:53 a.m.: Jake W. Vogt, 33, of Petaluma was arrested at 421 S. McDowell Boulevard for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

1:55 p.m.: Steven G. Brodie, 42, identified as a transient, was arrested at 939 Lakeville St. for misdemeanor trespassing and violation of probation.

4:07 p.m.: Phyllis M. Lockington, 69, of Petaluma was arrested at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. for misdemeanor violation of probation.

4:07 p.m.: Brian S. Bowers, 53, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 389 S. McDowell Boulevard for misdemeanor violation of probation.

6:45 p.m.: Jonathan C. Jacobs, 57, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Gossage Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard North for a felony bench warrant.

10:23 p.m.: Clyde R. McGee, 36, of Petaluma was arrested on Magnolia Avenue for felony domestic simple assault, and misdemeanor violation of probation, violation of domestic court order with injury and child endangerment.

Saturday, May 12

2:06 a.m.: Malcolm J. Jackson, 25, of Richmond was arrested at 140 Kentucky St. for felony destruction of property.

4:30 p.m.: Tyler A. Elliot, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. for misdemeanor use of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sunday, May 13

12:06 a.m.: Thomas M. Harrigan, 45, of San Francisco was arrested on the southbound Old Redwood Highway onramp for driving under the influence of alcohol.

12:38 a.m.: Michael A. Prunty, 28, of Petaluma was arrested at 19 Western Ave. for felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting arrest.