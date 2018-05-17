(1 of ) You cut a rug at the teen dance at the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library,1960s/70s)
(2 of ) You remember swimming at the Russian River and bonfires at Salmon Creek. Johnson’s Beach in Guerneville was a popular Russian River hangout in 1970. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) At Sonoma State you attended the frisbee throwing class or attended a sit-in or two. Sonoma State University sit-in demonstration, 1975. (Jeff Lee/ The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) You went to see “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at midnight at the Mystic Theater in Petaluma. “The Rocky Horror Picture show,” released in 1975 featured Tim Curry as Dr. Frank N. Fur-ter. The film became a cult classic spawning late night costumed reenactments nationwide for decades to follow. (20th Century Fox)
(5 of ) You cruised down Fourth Street in Santa Rosa with friends. A view of Fourth Street looking east at Mendocino Avenue in 1975 showing Rosenburg’s department story and the Eureka Savings Bank. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) The Carnegie Library on First Street in Sonoma was your library. Today it houses the Sonoma Valley Visitor's Center. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1960s)
(7 of ) Some of you were enrolled in Empire College’s inaugural law school class in 1973. Graduates from Empire’s groundbreaking evenings only program comprise approximately 25 percent of the Sonoma County Bar. (Photo by Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat, 2012)
(8 of ) You went water skiing at Memorial Beach in Healdsburg. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1970s)
(9 of ) You were there at opening night of Studio 29, Sonoma’s teen disco in Sept of 1978. (Press Democrat news clipping Sept. 15, 1978)
(10 of ) You roller-skated at Star Skate World in Santa Rosa.(Shutterstock photo)
(11 of ) You were a back-to-the-lander who arrived in the '60s and decided to stick around. From left, Victoria, Pam Read, Katy the dog, and Ramón Sender outside a hand-built dwelling at Morning Star. (TIME Magazine photo, June 1967)
(12 of ) You remember when traffic on Main Street in Sebastopol was two-way. (Courtesy of Western Sonoma County Historical Society, 1970s)
(13 of ) You were amazed, stunned or confused by the Running Fence. Christo and Jean-Claude’s Running Fence was a 24.5-mile-long 18-foot tall fabric art project that ran across the town of Valley Ford into the sea. (Photo by Wolfgang Volz, Courtesy Christo 1976)
(14 of ) You went ice skating at Snoopy’s Home Ice, the Redwood Empire Ice Arena on West Steele Lane in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1971)
(15 of ) You were chastised by Pepper for jaywalking on Santa Rosa Avenue. Pepper Garcia Dardon, whose given name was perhaps Florence or maybe Linda, depending on what day you asked, was Santa Rosa's undisputed town character and unofficial town marshal for 50 years. Bedazzled with glitter, makeup and perfume, Pepper patrolled downtown, whistling on street corners, yodeling in banks, offering candy to small children, and hollering at jaywalkers. (The Press Democrat file photo)
(16 of ) You remember the Old Palm Drive Hospital on the hill in Sebastopol. (Photo courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society, 1970)
(17 of ) You grabbed a burger at the A&W fast food restaurant at 2130 Armory Drive in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library, 1960s/70s)
(18 of ) You marveled at the number of 1950s vehicles still lining the streets in Petaluma. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) You shopped at Joe's Budget Store at the corner of South Main and Burnett Street in Sebastopol. A billboard outside of the store advertises “Joe’s Old-Fashioned Country Store, The Poor Man’s Store” in 1977. (Courtesy of Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(20 of ) You shopped at Kmart on Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa and ate at lunch the restaurant inside. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat, 2007)
(21 of ) You remember when the Press Democrat was delivered in the evenings Monday through Friday, mornings on Sunday, and not at all on Saturday. (Press Democrat news clipping January 1, 1970)
(22 of ) You attended musicals put on by Petaluma’s Harmoneers and Harmonettes. Petaluma’s men’s choral ensemble, the Harmoneers pause for a photo in the 1960s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) You boogied down to Saturday Night Fever at an all-age dance club on Mendocino Avenue. (Shutterstock photo)