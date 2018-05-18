Petaluma police are warning motorists about road closures Saturday for the Cruising the Boulevard car show.

Road closures will be in effect from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the annual classic car show in downtown Petaluma.

Affected roads will include; Water Street, Petaluma Boulevard North (between D Street and Washington Street), the one lane of eastbound Washington Street between Keller Street and Petaluma Boulevard, Western Avenue (between Petaluma Boulevard and Keller Street), 4th/Kentucky Street (between B Street and Washington Street), American Alley, Telephone Alley, B Street (between 2nd Street and Petaluma Boulevard), B Street (between 4th and 2nd Street), and A Street Parking Lot.

East bound and west bound traffic on D Street will be condensed to one lane in each direction starting at 4 p.m. for the actual cruise portion of the event.