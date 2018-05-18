(1 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ Paul Alabona of Cotati with his first car that he bought when he was a sophomore in high school in 1975 - a 1967 Oldsmobile Cutless Convertible for $1300. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(2 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ Erynn Tsuboi of Rancho Cordova and Kevin Moody of Antioch take in the sights of classic cars at "Cruising' the Boulevard", Petaluma's Salute to American Graffiti. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(3 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ Cemil Hope and his daughter, Amelie, 4, cruise around "Cruising' the Boulevard", in their own unique mode of transportation. The owner of this classic Chevy Impala had its original receipt. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(4 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ "Cruising' the Boulevard", Petaluma's Salute to American Graffiti celebrated their 12th year with an antique car show.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(5 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ Mike Sousa of Santa Rosa polishes the wheels of his 1932 Ford Hiboy. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(6 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ Classic car fans had a lot of photo opportunities during "Cruising' the Boulevard". (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(8 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1941 Willys Coupe (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(9 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ Valeria Corchado, 18 months of Santa Rosa, poses in front of a blue 1967 Camaro. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(10 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._Jarod Officer of Petaluma polishes the inside of his 1960 Dodge Matador. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(11 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(14 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1962 Chevrolet Impala.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(15 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(16 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1932 Ford. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(17 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1957 Chevrolet.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(18 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(21 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1930 Ford A. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(23 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ Alexander Medina, 9 months and Hugo Santoyo, 1, travel in their own style around the classic car show during "Cruising' the Boulevard", Petaluma's Salute to American Graffiti. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(25 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1930 Ford A.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(31 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1930 Ford Roadster.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(32 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ Carl Massey of Oregon takes a photo of a1957 Chevrolet Red Rebel .(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(34 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1956 Plymouth Belvedere. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(37 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ Crowds hit the streets of downtown Petaluma during "Cruising' the Boulevard", Petaluma's Salute to American Graffiti which celebrated their 12th year with an antique car show.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(39 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1955 Willys pickup truck and 1932 Ford coupe. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(40 of ) Petaluma, CA. Saturday, May 20, 2017._ 1937 Ford Coupe (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)