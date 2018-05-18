Wine Country Fine Furniture is holding a grand opening the week of May 22 through 29.

The store is located at 3800 Bodega Ave., at the site of the former Praetzel’s Fine Furniture. Most of their furniture is tailor-made; the customer can select the leather or fabric, color, decorative nails, foot style and color, welt, and arm rest style.

Owners Jack and Bonnie Rasmussen are longtime residents of Marin County and Sonoma County, and are involved in local charities.

“Our focus is quality, custom furniture for astute seekers who want to see, touch, smell, and sit on these remarkable items. They realize they can’t truly evaluate these with online stores,” Jack Rasmussen said in a press release.

Paul Praetzel will be the interim showroom manager. Manufacturers and suppliers include Classic Leather, Inc., Temple Furniture, Hooker Furniture, Bermex, Uttermost, Leggett & Platt power bases for mattresses, and Capel Rugs.