Melanie Hanlon, a freshman at Oregon State University and 2017 graduate of Petaluma High School, won a FFA scholarship “delivered” by Domino’s Pizza. Hanlon is pursuing a degree in food science & technology.

While at Petaluma High School, Hanlon served as the 2016-17 secretary for the Petaluma FFA chapter. She competed on the dairy cattle judging and evaluation team, which was named the 2017 California State FFA Champion, and placed as the Reserve National FFA Dairy Judging Team last October. Hanlon completed supervised agriculture experiences within both poultry production and small animal care and management areas.

Outside of FFA, Hanlon served as a California Dairy Princess in District 3 for 2017 and was a member of Liberty 4-H for 12 years. With her family, she volunteered as a puppy raiser for Guide Dogs for the Blind for 10 years.

At Oregon State, Hanlon works as an undergraduate research assistant in a dairy nutrigenomics lab, studying to find out if microRNA in bovine milk could affect gene expression of porcine stem cells into either tissue or fat growth.

Eighteen students across the country received $1,000 scholarships sponsored by Domino’s. The scholarships are part of Domino’s five-year, $1 million commitment to the National FFA Organization..

“I, along with the other franchisees across the country, know there is no Domino’s without the dairy, tomato, wheat and other farmers working hard every day to produce the food we serve,” said Sam Hishmeh, Domino’s franchise owner in Petaluma. “I am glad we can help local students by sponsoring scholarships to help them achieve their dreams and develop a successful career in the agriculture industry.”

In 2018, the National FFA Organization awarded $2.5 million in scholarships designed to fit the diversity of our applicants. Scholarships are sponsored by businesses and individuals through the National FFA Foundation and are given for a wide variety of experiences, career goals and higher education plans.