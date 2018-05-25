Celebration of oysters in Valley Ford this weekend

You don’t need an excuse to take a road trip to the Sonoma-Marin Coast over the course of the long Memorial Day weekend, but if it helps, just tell your friends and family you are going out to pick up some oysters.

The weather is usually cloudy and a bit cool — perfect for working up an appetite — and you can crank down the moonroof, enjoy the ocean breeze and stop at one of the many roadside oyster bars and farms to slurp up a few meaty mollusks fresh off the grill.

Whether topped with butter and garlic, hot sauce or pesto, the bivalves grown in the cool, clean waters of Tomales Bay are a treasure in our own backyard foodshed. They are also an important ingredient in the annual Oysterpalooza festival thrown each Memorial Day weekend at Rocker Oysterfeller’s Kitchen + Saloon in Valley Ford.

This year’s food-and-music fest, firing up from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 27, will feature local bands playing throughout the day and various food options ranging from Smoked Brisket Tacos to Grilled Oysters with zesty sauces.

Rocker Oysterfeller chef/owner Brandon Guenther has modeled the festival after the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, aka Jazz Fest, with food booths and an array of bluegrass, Americana and New Orleans jazz bands booming with lots of brass.

“That keeps the energy high,” Guenther said. “The lineup we have this year is a really nice blend of genres that go really well together. In between each band, we hired the Hubbub Club to do Second Line. They will march through the crowd and play New Orleans jazz.”

If you’re throwing a barbecue in your own back yard this weekend, Guenther shared some of his secrets to grilling oysters — it’s all about sourcing them fresh and local — and a few recipes for savory sauces and sides to round out the menu.

“We use the medium-size Miyagi oysters for our grills from Tomales Bay Oyster Company,” he said. “We use an extra small for our raw oysters, with a lemon-honey-jalapeno mignonette.”

For the grilled oysters, it’s nice to have a rainbow of sauces lending the treble note to the oyster’s briny bass. The chef likes to serve a tasty trio of Garlic-Butter, Pesto-Butter and Louisiana Hot sauces.

“We build a hot sauce using Frank’s Red Hot as our vinegar,” he said.

“We start with onion and garlic sauteed in butter, and then we add some white wine, some Worcestershire and hot sauce, and finish it in the blender with butter. That’s our most famous sauce.”

For the Pesto-Butter sauce, he said home cooks can make their own by mixing a store-bought pesto with butter in a 50-50 ratio.

You simply plop a teaspoon of sauce on each oyster after you’ve cooked them to sweet, juicy perfection on the grill.

For the main course, Guenther suggested going straight to the heart of California with a Santa Maria barbecue staple: the ever-popular tri-tip steak.

At Rocker Oysterfeller’s, the chef makes his own dry rub for the steak, but you could save time by picking up Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning.

“That’s one of my favorites,” he said. “Let that set on your beef at room temperature for about an hour. That way it cooks more evenly.”