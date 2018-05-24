Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, May 16

9:31 p.m.: German A. Prudente- Silva, 30, of Petaluma was arrested at Lakeville Circle for misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.

Thursday, May 17

12:40 a.m.: Carime S. Barahona, 26, of Petaluma was arrested at 271 Petaluma Blvd. N. for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:52 a.m.: Sean J. Marks, 45, of Petaluma was arrested at 9 Willow Court for loitering, placing a pollutant near state waters and felony violation of probation.

11:23 p.m.: William R. Short Jr., 44, of Petaluma was arrested at 167 Wilson St. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Friday, May 18

1:21 a.m.: Harley R. Hubbard, 22, of Petaluma was arrested at 179 Lynch Creek Way for resisting arrest and violation of probation.

2:57 p.m.: Anna M. Herger, 71, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 134 Petaluma Blvd. N. for trespassing and violation of probation.

10:41 p.m.: Gilbert V. Solis, 47, identified as a transient, was arrested at 35 E. Washington St. for felony failure to register as a sex offender with prior conviction and misdemeanor failure to register as an arson offender.

Saturday, May 19

12:04 a.m.: Jerry L. Copus III, 32, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 745 Baywood Drive for use of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

3:42 p.m.: Trisha E. Gray, 47, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 175 Fairgrounds Drive for misdemeanor battery.

3:42 p.m.: Jose L. Tapia Jr., 41, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 175 Fairgrounds Drive for fighting in a public place.

4:33 p.m.: Isaias Martinez-Soto, 22, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for misdemeanor burglary.

Sunday, May 20

2:33 a.m.: Brent M. Hasen, 28, of Petaluma was arrested at 219 Lakeville St. for driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, felony possession of metal knuckles and misdemeanor violation of probation.

Monday, May 21

5:59 a.m.: Jared A. Cole, 38, of Forestville was arrested at 301 G St. on felony counts of burglary and attempted burglary.

1:34 p.m.: Curtis M. Cliborne, 37, identified as a transient, was arrested at 119 Sonoma Mountain Parkway for possessing a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, violation of probation and placing a pollutant near state waters.

3:06 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile from Santa Rosa was arrested at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd. for shoplifting.

3:29 p.m.: Brian E. Martin, 49, of Petaluma was arrested at 1805 S. McDowell Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Tuesday, May 22

6:57 p.m.: Joel Barrerlara, 34, of Boyes Hot Springs, was arrested at 3890 Cypress Drive for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and DUI.