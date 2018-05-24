CHP officers targeted speeding drivers Tuesday along Lakeville Highway and issued almost four dozen citations along the busy, rural route.

The 45 citations included one for a driver going 88 mph — the fastest speed detected in the four‑hour effort, CHP Sgt. Al Capurro said — and two for suspended licenses.

The latest Lakeville Highway fatal crash occurred April 24, just inside Petaluma city limits. The early morning six‑vehicle collision killed a distinguished marine biologist on her way from Bodega Bay to UC Davis.

In the last few decades there have been dozens of fatal and major‑injury crashes, often involving speeding or impaired drivers.

On Tuesday, five officers on motorcycles and in patrol cars worked during and after the morning commute. One officer used a lidar speed reader and reported to officers waiting up ahead which vehicles to stop.

Added enforcement will include more officers on the highway during the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Capurro said.