(1 of ) A group of young bicycle riders from Petaluma pose for a portrait in 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) One of the Burch brothers posing with a penny-farthing bicycle in San Francisco, circa 1890. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Henry Jenkins, the owner of Jenkins Cyclery in Santa Rosa, shown riding a bicycle against black background between 1900 and 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) Luther Burbank with his bicycle in front of his home on Tupper Avenue in Santa Rosa about 1910. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) The Healdsburg Wheelmen with their bicycles on West Street in 1895. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) Two girls on bicycles in Petaluma around 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Bicycle races near Schellville about 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) J. F. Triggs’ bicycle repair shop at 214 S. Main St. in Sebastopol circa 1920. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(9 of ) J. F. Triggs was a Sebastopol merchant from 1915 to 1951. His businesses included a bicycle shop, car dealership, and an auto parts and machine shop. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(10 of ) The interior of J.F. Triggs’ bicycle shop at 238 S. Main St. in Sebastopol, about 1916. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(11 of ) Bicycle racers and a crowd of observers on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, circa 1890. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) An unidentified man in uniform stops for a photo in front of the Union Hotel in Sonoma around 1900. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Press Democrat reporter Vernon Silvershield pauses for a photo wearing a flu mask in 1918 during the Spanish flu epidemic. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) The Gregg family of Santa Rosa pose for a photo on their bicycles in 1961. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) The bicycle racks were packed at Crane Elementary as students got ready for the first day of classes in 1984. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(16 of ) A bicycle display at Dale's Hardware in Santa Rosa in 1961. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) An unidentified man rides his bicycle in the Larkfield Maples housing development March 21, 1972. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Dan Hutchenson, a bicycle commuter at Santa Rosa Junior College, 1982. (Chris Dawson/ The Press Democrat Archives)
(19 of ) 12/14/2010: B1:
PC: William Best, right, beats Danny Butler in a road race in Solvang in the 1960's. (photo courtesy William Best)
(20 of ) William Best attends the opening of the Playboy Club in San Francisco after participating in the Pan American Games in 1963.
(21 of ) William Best, 73, broke his hip when he ran into a car while out on a ride in east Santa Rosa. Best was a competitive cyclist in track and road races from the 1950s through 1973, and raced mountain bikes from 1983-85.
(22 of ) Hundreds of racers competed in the 2009 Vineman triathlon that started with a 2.4 mile swim in the Russian River at Johnson's Beach, continued with a 112-mile bicycle ride and concluded with a 26.2 marathon.
(23 of ) Clara Bolster of Guerneville bicycles at Armstrong Woods State Reserve in 2009.
(24 of ) Peter Sagan wins the first stage of the Amgen Tour of California, crossing the finish line in downtown Santa Rosa in May 2012.
(25 of ) Spectators watch daredevil bicycle riders circle The Drome during Winterblast at the SOFA arts district in Santa Rosa in 2017. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)
(26 of ) Andrew Hampsten, a retired professional road bicycle racer, returns to the Astro Motel from a ride in Santa Rosa in January 2018. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) Bicyclists pedal along Sanford Road during Levi Leipheimer's King Ridge Gran Fondo in 2011. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) About 7,500 cyclists cram the start of Levi Leipheimer's King Ridge GranFondo in 2011 at Finley Park in Santa Rosa. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) Noel Bernal Pereira, 9, waits for his new bike to be tuned before taking it for a spin on the safety course during a free bicycle giveaway for fire survivors at the Trek store in Santa Rosa in January 2018. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)