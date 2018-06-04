Matthew Harris has been named assistant superintendent of human resources for the Petaluma City Schools District.

Harris has been the principal of McKinley Elementary School since 2012 and, additionally, of the Petaluma Accelerated Charter School since 2015. In addition, for the past several years, he has served on the district’s negotiating team.

Prior to coming to Petaluma City Schools, Harris was an educator at Mark Twain Elementary School in the Lawndale Elementary School District, where he taught for three years, two as a third-grade dual-language immersion teacher. Prior to teaching at Mark Twain, he taught in the Lynwood Unified School District and was also a law clerk for the California Teachers Association.

Harris was awarded his Bachelor’s Degree in French Language and Literature from the University of Michigan in 1998. He received his Master’s Degree in Education and his Multiple Subject Credential from Loyola Marymount University in 2003. In 2007, he was awarded a Juris Doctor from UCLA School of Law. He received his Master’s in Education Administration from California State University, Northridge in 2012.

Harris and wife, Elizabeth, and their four children, two of whom attend McKinley Elementary School, live in Petaluma.