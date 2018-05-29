From the looks of some of our favorite celebrity Instagram feeds, A-listers love Sonoma County and Napa Valley.

In this last year, we’ve had visits from country superstar Carrie Underwood to comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

Scroll through the gallery above to see celebrities who have recently visited the area.

Also check out the video below of Napa lover and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James sending his “heartfelt prayers and condolences” to the victims of the October’s wildfires. He says that he comes to Napa Valley every year and enjoys the “great wine,” “great history,” and “great people.”