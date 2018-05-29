(1 of ) Actress and country singer Jana Kramer wore a “#flowydress” for a May 2017 day of wine tasting in “#napa” that included a stop at Opus One Winery in Oakville. (Photo: Instagram/Jana Kramer)
(2 of ) Carrie Underwood with her hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, posted on Instagram that they were visiting Napa Valley in May of 2018. The country music star called Napa her "happy place." (Instagram/Carrie Underwood)
(3 of ) Actress Candace Cameron Bure shared on Instagram that she and her friend got up to their “3rd dessert” during a meal at Single Thread in Healdsburg. (Photo: Instagram/Candace Cameron Bure)
(4 of ) Amy Schumer pours wine for friends while attending a dinner series with her new husband chef Chris Fischer Scribe Winery in Sonoma. (Photo: Instagram/Scribe Winery)
(5 of ) Actress Anna Faris officiated her Unqualified podcast cohost Sim Sarna's wedding at Thomas George Estates in Healdsburg in December 2017. (Photo Instagram/Anna Faris)
(6 of ) Carrie Underwood posted a #ThrowbackThursday on instagram about her Napa Valley adventures nearly a week later saying that she was, "missing that cool breeze and beautiful scenery in Napa." (Instagram/Carrie Underwood)
(7 of ) Comedian Chris Delia posted a picture In January 2018 on instagram about a show that he had done in Santa Rosa stating, "Got to meet some of the people who lost their houses to those damn fires in Sonoma and they impressed the shit out of me with their attitudes. Good people going through tough times but sticking together." With him in Sonoma County and in the picture are comedians Nick Kroll, Nikki Glaser, Chris Porter and Kyle Kinane. (Instagram/Chris Delia)
(8 of ) Cruz Beckham had “fun making chocolate” when he visited Woodhouse Chocolate in St. Helena in April 2017 with dad David Beckham and sister Harper Beckham — he held up a “chocolate guitar” and showed off the Ed Sheeran-inspired treats he decorated. (Photo: Instagram/Cruz Beckham)
(9 of ) Ed Begley Jr was spotted hanging around the Backlot Tent in March of 2018 at the Sonoma International Film Festival Tent Village. (AP Photo)
(10 of ) Oscar winner Frances McDormand was spotted in Petaluma in April of 2018. (AP Photo)
(11 of ) Celebrity chef Guy Fieri packed bins with food to be delivered to area evacuation centers by the Salvation Army, behind the Veterans Memorial building in Santa Rosa just after the wildfires on Thursday, October 12, 2017. (Photo: Christopher Chung)
(12 of ) "This is one impressive wall," said Hunter Pence when he visited Solbar in Napa in July 2017. (Photo: Instagram/Hunter Pence)
(13 of ) Jerry Seinfeld was performing a stand-up routine at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa in March of 2018. (Debby Wong/Shutterstock)
(14 of ) Jesse Tyler Ferguson from the hit sitcom, Modern Family, ate an egg-topped entrée while his husband Justin Mikita, also an actor, had a burger at Fremont Diner in Sonoma in May 2017. (Photo: Jesse Tyler Ferguson/Instagram)
(15 of ) Country pop singer-songwriter and reality TV star, Jessie James Decker ordered “deviled eggs and mushroom soup… for starters” at Kitchen Door in Napa in November 2017. (Photo: Instagram/Jessie James Decker)
(16 of ) Actress Kate Bosworth ate at The Naked Pig in Santa Rosa with Michael Polish in October 2017 and called it "SO GOOOOD." She also shared a thoughtful message when saying, "Santa Rosa is so devastated by the fires, please support local businesses like #thenakedpig if you are in town or passing through.” (Photo: Instagram/Kate Bosworth)
(17 of ) Actress and singer Katharine McPhee said she and Lea Michele were “#drunkgirls” at Silver Trident Winery in April 2017. (Photo: Instagram/Katharine McPhee)
(18 of ) In April of 2018, Kiefer Sutherland performed his Reckless Tour at Petaluma's Mystic Theater. (KSRO website)
(19 of ) Actor Seth Rogen got married at Kunde Winery in Kenwood in 2011. In February of 2018 he returned to Sonoma County and dined (to many locals' excitement) at the Glen Ellen Star. The restaurant posted a photo of a casually dressed Rogen posing with chef Ari Weiswasser on their Instagram. (Photo: Glen Ellen Star Instagram)
(20 of ) In March of 2018, comedian Chelsea Handler posted on her instagram page that she was in #sonomavalley with her niece. (Instagram/Chelsea Handler)
(21 of ) Actress and model Tamera Mowry, known for her teen role as Tamera Campbell on the ABC/WB and said, “Aden has recruited Ariah. She is now a train town fan.” In March 2017, Tamera Mowry was back at “#traintown with the kiddos.” She shared, “Aden insisted he wear his rain boots and Ariah insisted that her brother stop touching her.” (Photo Instagram/Tamera Mowry)