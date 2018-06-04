s
s
Celebration of local food at Petaluma's Steamer Landing

HOUSTON PORTER
BY HOUSTON PORTER | June 4, 2018, 9:25AM
| Updated 12 hours ago.

Connecting our community to our working landscapes, the Transhumance Festival will be held on Sunday, June 9, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park, and running deep into the night with dinner, drinks, music, and dancing.

The Transhumance festival is Petaluma’s take on bringing the outer landscape to the village center, in order to bring awareness of how we are connected to the landscape and how our food choices, in turn effect that same landscape, our waterways, and the local economy.

Grazing animals play an integral role, helping manage the health of savannas, grasslands, and coastal prairies, and this festival honors that grassland culture, along with the work of the shepherds, farmers, and ranchers that make it all happen. The festival celebrates by offering guests access at local artisans, educators, and delicacies sourced from the surrounding hills and valleys.

In partnership with the Grazer’s Collective, the festival aims educate the community on how we can better connect, appreciate, and support our local landscapes and food system.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., Karen Guggenheim, of the Balkan music group Gradina, will lead a flock of sheep to the festival grounds, on the picturesque and prairie-like downtown peninsula known as Steamer Landing. While leading the flock, she will play the Gaida, which is a Balkan bagpipe made of sheep hide.

Immediately following this ceremony, guests will get a chance to walk around the park, grazing themselves, thanks to tasty locally produced artisan snacks created by owner/butcher/chef Travis Day, of Petaluma’s Thistle Meats. These will include saucisson sec de toro, salame cotto di toro, and Basque-inspired cheeses from Toluma Farms. Creating dishes that reflect what is currently being ranched and farmed throughout our Bay Area community, Chef Day is inspired by simple, clean flavors, and focuses on seasonal ingredients and whole animal butchery.

From 4 to 6 p.m., Local Grazing Collective and Grazing School of the West will present discussions on prescribed herbivory, fire ecology and abatement, wild tending, regenerative grazing, and land ethics. The keynote speaker is John Wick, with Ruthie King giving the history of domestication, and Stephen Satterfield educating on food, sovereignty, and food sovereignty.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and will consist of Sweet Grass Grazing and True Grass Farms lamb asado and various local delicacies. Seating is family style, which is one of the best parts of these events. We always meet the nicest and most interesting people when breaking bread with others who we haven’t met before.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the bar. To keep the communal vibe going, we either share a bottle with our neighbors, or offer to grab beers for those around us. (They usually return the gesture for the next round.)

Chefing this event is Matt Roberts, who grew up in Central California before moving to the Bay Area to start his cooking career in 2001. Over the next decade, he worked his way up through the kitchen, eventually earning the title of Chef de Cuisine at Jardiniere in San Francisco.

In 2016, Matt left the restaurant industry in order to follow his passion for agriculture, moving to Sebastopol, where he teaches cooking classes, often using the produce from his own garden, and cooks for private events.

Tickets and more info are available at www.sassyandgrassy.com.

Lagunitas tap takeover

Also on June 9, The Block – Petaluma will host the largest Lagunitas tap takeover ever, with more than 30 Lagunitas beers on tap all day long, including core, seasonal, and one hitter/fusion beers. Many of these beers were only available at the brewery, and after this, may never be available again. From 1 to 3 p.m., guests can meet the brewer, Mark Hughes. There will also be live music in the evening by Stroke 9.

Although we won’t know the exact list until that day, the great folks over at Lagunitas tell me that the sure thing beers will include Sumpin Easy, Fusion 51 Old West, Fusion 44 BottleRock, Fudge and Sickle, Oaked Censored, Tequila Pils, WTFarmhouse, Fusion 46 Rum aged Shugga, Gnarlywine, Hairy Eyeball, Black Currant Aunt Sally, Willettized 2016, Willettized 2017, Eroica, Sakitumi Heavyweight, and Waldo Special Ale. Hopefuls, are 12th of Never, Little Sumpin Extra, Citrusenensis, Dark Swan, and Fusion Hop Cat. And of course, Lag will also tap their tried and true IPA, Pils, Little Sumpin, Dogtown, Hop Stoopid, Brown Shugga, Cap Stout, Maximus, Daytime, Sucks, Aunt Sally, and Imperial Stout.

Oprah loves Petaluma

Well okay, I don’t know if Oprah has ever visited Petaluma, but I’m sure she’d love it if she did. However, what I do know is that if you pick up the July issue of “Oprah Magazine,” which is on shelves now, you will find Sonoma Coast Spirits holding a coveted spot on the “O List.”

I’m a huge fan of Sonoma Coast Spirits, have written about them regularly, and I’m not surprised that Oprah likes their stuff, especially their Lemon Drop cocktail-in-a-bottle (alcohol already added) and vodkas, which along with their regular version, come in flavors including citrus-basil and jalapeño lime vodkas.

Before the Oprah-driven mad rush is upon us, I suggest you try their spirits and cocktails-in-a-bottle. Find them locally at Charley’s, Petaluma Market, or Willibees. You will also be able to visit their tasting room and sample all their wares at this weekend’s Petaluma Drinks event. I believe you can also purchase bottles direct during the weekend, which may be the last place you will find them available for a while.

Charley’s

Speaking of Charley’s, I had a chance to make it down to Charley’s Wine Country Deli on a recent Tuesday night and was yet again impressed with their wide selection of local and hard to find wines and spirits, as well as their deli counter selections. We were attending the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary’s auxiliary meeting, held on Tuesday nights as an alternative to the club’s normal Friday morning meetings. The meeting was to start after the deli hours ended, so I called ahead to order a sandwich.

Ron, co-owner of Charley’s, answered the phone so I asked him what I should try and he suggested the pesto chicken sandwich. Although Charley’s offered a great charcuterie, cheese, and bread platter for the meeting, the pesto chicken sandwich really hit the spot and was excellent.

With Charley’s speakeasy-esque back bar area, and a small yet wide selection of beers on tap, including Allagash White, Charley’s is not only a great place to pick up your snacking and party supplies, but makes for a great spot to meet up with friends for a beer after work, watch the game, or have a relaxed meeting.

Chili Joe’s

Shortly after a “friends and family” night a couple of Monday’s ago, Chili Joe’s had their soft opening last weekend, starting on Friday for lunch, and following with limited hours of 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with expanded hours on the horizon. My sources at the friends and family night reported back that everything was great and that they liked the comfortable and friendly feel of the place.

Penngrove Market open

While their shelves aren’t completely stocked yet, Penngrove Market opened its doors this past week, three years to the month after the building was damaged by fire. The early reports are that Penngrovians are thrilled to have their market back, especially because this new iteration is much more locally focused than the last, in addition to having hot food, both for eat in and take out.

In case you missed it

The Petaluma Drinks event is this weekend, June 2 and 3, with limited tickets still available at www.petalumadrinks.com. They also just posted an easy to read and follow map of all the event’s drink locations. In its first year highlighting all of Petaluma’s beer, wine, cider, and spirit makers, this event is bound to become a Petaluma classic.

Shakespeare in the Vineyard is this Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Azari Vineyards. A fundraiser for the Petaluma’s Free Shakespeare by the River at Foundry Wharf, guests will be treated to wine, hand-crafted pizza, great auction items, a concert performance by NYC Metropolitan Opera’s own Steven Harrison. Intertwined throughout the event will be scenes from Macbeth, Twelfth Night, Othello, and Romeo & Juliet.

