Celebration of local food at Petaluma’s Steamer Landing

Connecting our community to our working landscapes, the Transhumance Festival will be held on Sunday, June 9, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park, and running deep into the night with dinner, drinks, music, and dancing.

The Transhumance festival is Petaluma’s take on bringing the outer landscape to the village center, in order to bring awareness of how we are connected to the landscape and how our food choices, in turn effect that same landscape, our waterways, and the local economy.

Grazing animals play an integral role, helping manage the health of savannas, grasslands, and coastal prairies, and this festival honors that grassland culture, along with the work of the shepherds, farmers, and ranchers that make it all happen. The festival celebrates by offering guests access at local artisans, educators, and delicacies sourced from the surrounding hills and valleys.

In partnership with the Grazer’s Collective, the festival aims educate the community on how we can better connect, appreciate, and support our local landscapes and food system.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., Karen Guggenheim, of the Balkan music group Gradina, will lead a flock of sheep to the festival grounds, on the picturesque and prairie-like downtown peninsula known as Steamer Landing. While leading the flock, she will play the Gaida, which is a Balkan bagpipe made of sheep hide.

Immediately following this ceremony, guests will get a chance to walk around the park, grazing themselves, thanks to tasty locally produced artisan snacks created by owner/butcher/chef Travis Day, of Petaluma’s Thistle Meats. These will include saucisson sec de toro, salame cotto di toro, and Basque-inspired cheeses from Toluma Farms. Creating dishes that reflect what is currently being ranched and farmed throughout our Bay Area community, Chef Day is inspired by simple, clean flavors, and focuses on seasonal ingredients and whole animal butchery.

From 4 to 6 p.m., Local Grazing Collective and Grazing School of the West will present discussions on prescribed herbivory, fire ecology and abatement, wild tending, regenerative grazing, and land ethics. The keynote speaker is John Wick, with Ruthie King giving the history of domestication, and Stephen Satterfield educating on food, sovereignty, and food sovereignty.

Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and will consist of Sweet Grass Grazing and True Grass Farms lamb asado and various local delicacies. Seating is family style, which is one of the best parts of these events. We always meet the nicest and most interesting people when breaking bread with others who we haven’t met before.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the bar. To keep the communal vibe going, we either share a bottle with our neighbors, or offer to grab beers for those around us. (They usually return the gesture for the next round.)

Chefing this event is Matt Roberts, who grew up in Central California before moving to the Bay Area to start his cooking career in 2001. Over the next decade, he worked his way up through the kitchen, eventually earning the title of Chef de Cuisine at Jardiniere in San Francisco.

In 2016, Matt left the restaurant industry in order to follow his passion for agriculture, moving to Sebastopol, where he teaches cooking classes, often using the produce from his own garden, and cooks for private events.

Tickets and more info are available at www.sassyandgrassy.com.