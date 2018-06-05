Petaluma senior complex raises rents 10 percent

Despite an extended wildfire recovery mandate that outlawed rent increases of more than 10 percent, many properties are still tiptoeing that line, including a Petaluma affordable housing complex for seniors.

Vintage Chateau recently issued a 60-day notice to residents notifying them of a 10 percent rent increase beginning July 1, just matching the legal limit under a protection that Gov. Jerry Brown last month extended through December.

It’s only the second increase for the complex since 2012, but residents that have been there six years or longer are shouldering a total upsurge of at least 17 percent from the rate they initially signed on for. Tenants in the most expensive units will now have to pay nearly $1,400 more each year.

Multiple Vintage Chateau residents sought the help of the fair housing program at Petaluma People Services Center concerned that the complex was asking too much of its senior community. Most tenants are retired and on fixed or low incomes, leaving little leeway for higher rent payments.

Vintage Chateau is just one example of a noteworthy rent increase that’s hovering barely below unlawful price gouging. Elece Hempel, executive director of PPSC, said there has been a growing number of calls from Petaluma residents complaining of rent increases they can’t afford, underscoring the housing crisis made worse by October’s wildfires, which saw 5,283 homes destroyed in Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office told The Press Democrat earlier this month that authorities had received more than 250 price-gouging complaints since October, the most of any county in the state.

“The recent uptick we’re seeing is cause for concern,” Hempel said. “We get it, and we explain to landlords, especially if you haven’t done a rent increase in a while, you can go up a certain percentage.”

The governor’s moratorium also restricted tenant evictions, but Hempel said some landlords have found other ways to force tenants out, like claiming to have family that needs the property because they were displaced by the fires. Once the property is vacant, they let the property sit for a short period of time and then raise the price before putting it back on the market.

That’s forced PPSC to become a watchdog organization, tracking properties and cracking down on landlords that employ those kinds of methods.

“This is happening a little bit and we’re concerned about it,” Hempel said.

While Vintage Chateau might not be forcing residents out, a rent increase might push some to consider moving, and the options within Petaluma are limited, at best.

An apartment vacancy survey conducted last month found that out of the 27 apartment complexes with 30 or more units, only 66 of the 3,136 total apartments were available. Of those 66, only five were $1,200 or less per month.

Vintage Chateau, which is split between two complexes on North McDowell Boulevard, is owned by USA Properties Fund, a developer with 90 properties throughout California.

No one from USA Properties responded to messages seeking comment.

Ron Trujillo, senior vice president of Halldin Public Relations which represents the company, said rent increases are usually a combination of numerous factors like rising insurance costs, maintenance, and employee salaries, and costs for Vintage Chateau had gone up an average of 3 percent each year since 2013.