Police log May 23 to May 29

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, May 23

1:02 a.m.: Filemon S. Montalvo, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 400 N. McDowell Boulevard for trespassing.

7:18 p.m.: Chelsea A. Pierre, 48, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for shoplifting and violation of probation.

8:54 p.m.: A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested at 1449 Baywood Drive for obstruction of justice, resisting an executive officer, public intoxication and was detained for supervision.

Thursday, May 24

8:25 a.m.: Zachary L. Ash, 22, identified as homeless, was arrested at 11 English Street. For possession of controlled substances without a prescription, trespassing and violation of probation.

1:19 p.m.: Dairn N. Sheehy, 27, identified as a transient, was arrested at 955 Lakeville Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

10:19 p.m.: Jared J. De Flores, 40, of Petaluma was arrested at 110 Ellis Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Friday, May 25

2:03 a.m.: Damion E. Grissom, 44, of Petaluma was arrested at 900 Hopper Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

6:35 a.m.: Forest F. Fuller, 68, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the corner of Industrial Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard N. for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

3:15 p.m.: Nancy D. Jorgensen, 54, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Lauren Drive and E. Madison Street for public intoxication and violation of probation.

Saturday, May 26

1:04 a.m.: Gretchen D. Harrigan, 23, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Copeland Street and E. D Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

12:55 p.m.: David G. Guzman, 42, of San Rafael was arrested at 389 S. McDowell Boulevard for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving without a license.

Sunday, May 27

3:03 a.m.: Paul C. Davis, 43, of Guerneville was arrested at the corner of Kentucky Street and Washington Avenue for public intoxication and violation of probation.

6:03 a.m.: Kenneth R. Rickert, 38, identified as a transient, was arrested at 1401 N. McDowell Boulevard for felony violation of postrelease conditions of supervision and driving with a suspended license.

3:44 p.m.: Douglas C. Snow, 68, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Corona Road and N. McDowell Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:53 p.m.: Carmen R. Miller, 38, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Ely Boulevard S. and Estuary Way for driving under the influence of alcohol.

11:30 p.m.: Giovanni Quiroz-Sanchez, 32, of Petaluma was arrested at 909 Martin Circle for misdemeanor battery of a peace officer and use of a controlled substance.

Monday, May 28

10:11 a.m.: Michael J. Bogel, 48, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Caulfield Lane and Hopper Street for felony aggravated assault and domestic abuse.