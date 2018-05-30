The GPS on the stolen East Bay dump truck, trailer and tractor showed a Petaluma location, resulting in the arrest of two men and the recovery of the construction equipment, Petaluma police said.

Police early Tuesday got a call from an East Bay resident reporting the equipment disappearance Monday night from a construction site. The caller said the locater device placed it in the North Bay town, according to Petaluma police.

Officers found the missing equipment and two men with it. They arrested Patrick Fagundes, 42, of Hayward and Erik Johnson, 46, of Oakland on suspicion of multiple felony counts of vehicle theft, committing thefts with prior burglary convictions and possessing burglary tools.

On Wednesday, both men remained in the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $10,000 each.

Theft of construction equipment and tools is common and while sometimes recovered, can’t always be returned because of an owner’s inability to specifically identify it, officials said. They recommended GPS devices and surveillance video, as well as personal identifying marks, photographs and recording serial numbers.