In the nine years Corey Garberolio has worked in the city’s finance department, she’s answered to five different directors.

So when she was named the acting finance director following Bill Mushallo’s retirement in December, Garberolio’s endurance during a challenging decade of recession recovery, shrinking staffs and rising costs made her an easy choice for the permanent position, which she accepted in April.

“I did that with the support of others in the department that had more seniority than she (did), who felt she had what it takes to fulfill both the administrative and technical duties there in the department,” said city manager John Brown.

When Garberolio arrived in Petaluma she had nine years of public finance experience working for the City of Bakersfield and Lane County in Oregon.

In 2009, she was one of only a few hires during a time when the city began freezing vacant positions and limiting capital funding to balance out benefit and retirement costs that were stifling city budgets around the state.

The city still implements a lot of those measures today, evidenced by a staff that’s 12 percent smaller than it was 10 years ago despite a population that’s grown 14 percent. But that comes with the territory, and the finance department is tasked with maintaining status quo as long as it can before dramatic measures need to be taken to ward off the red ink.

“Petaluma has its challenges heading into the future,” Garberoilio said. “We’ve been creative, financially, over the years to minimize the impact of rising benefit and retirement costs by implementing cost-saving measures, and we continue to maintain the conservative budgeting strategy we’ve used since 2009, which keeps city services at their same level.”

Naturally, a conservative approach to spending leaves a lot to be a desired, but Garberolio noted multiple projects put forward in the preliminary budget for 2018-19, which city council approved earlier this month.

Despite a swelling movement to repeal SB 1, the state gas tax has allowed Petaluma to spend $1.1 million more on much-needed pavement restoration in the upcoming year beginning July 1. If the measure does get repealed, maintenance projects would have to be held off to offset the decline in revenue.

In addition to five playground replacements throughout the city, the wheels have also begun turning on construction of a new community baseball field next to Rooster Run Golf Club, although funding is still being accumulated for full construction. The complex will eventually house softball and Little League fields.

Numerous public works projects are being developed, highlighted by the Rainier Avenue connector and the rehabilitation of the Washington Street Bridge to current seismic standards.

Smaller endeavors include completion of a river trail connecting Lakeville Street and Washington Street and the LED retrofitting of 3,300 streetlights throughout the city.

“There are many capital improvement projects planned,” Garberolio said.

(Contact News Editor Yousef Baig at yousef.baig@arguscourier.com or 776-8461, and on Twitter @YousefBaig.)