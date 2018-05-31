(1 of ) An unidentified Petaluma couple prepare to cut their wedding cake, circa 1945. (Courtesy of the Petaluma Museum)
(2 of ) Wedding party outfits from the late 1800s. (Courtesy of the Petaluma Museum)
(3 of ) In characteristic Petaluma fashion, a couple of chickens are posed for a wedding portrait in the early 20th century. (Courtesy of the Petaluma Museum)
(11 of ) Arthur and Charlotte (Chamberlin) Purvine on their Sept. 14, 1919 wedding day in Petaluma. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) The wedding portrait of Petaluma residents Edith Raymond and Herbert Cochrane taken May 14, 1921. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) Walter Clayton Brown and Neyda Houx Brown pose for a June 5, 1927 portrait on the lawn of Neyda’s parents' home on Liberty Street in Petaluma. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) The wedding portrait of Petaluma residents Earl and Esther Gambonini from 1936. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Cecil and Bernice Clippinger (left) congratulate their friends Arthur and Jane (Barber) Spolini on their wedding day, Sept. 23, 1934. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) Georgina M. Evans takes a picture with her father, Fred L. Volkerts, on her Sept. 1, 1940 wedding day. Mrs. Evans wears a short colorful dress, possibly a going-away dress worn after the ceremony. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) A 1940s bride poses for a portrait with her bridesmaids and flower girl. (Courtesy of the Petaluma Museum)
(20 of ) The wedding portrait of Erwin and Loretta (Nella) Giacomini taken in Petaluma in 1949. (Courtesy of the Petaluma Musuem)
(21 of ) In the 1950s starlets like Audrey Hepburn popularized the mid-calf wedding dress. In this 50s/60s photo a young Petaluma couple wear some stylish outfits including a short wedding dress and a white tuxedo jacket. (Courtesy of the Petaluma Museum)
(22 of ) A Petaluma bride sports a stylish short veil, and her husband a brush cut in their wedding portrait, circa 1965. (Courtesy of the Petaluma museum)
(23 of ) Unidentified Petalumans prepare to cut their wedding cake in the late 1950s, early 1960s. (Courtesy of the Petaluma Museum)