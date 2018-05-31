“I Do,” an exhibit of vintage wedding dresses, opens at the Petaluma Museum June 10. The display of retro gowns, tuxedos and accessories dates from the late 1800s through the 1960s and includes many outfits belonging to Petalumans of renown, including the McNear, Korbel and Balshaw families.

The fascinating exhibit is just a taste of the exquisite and extensive textile collection housed at the Petaluma Museum. The selection of garments chronicles both changes in fashion and culture as hemlines shortened and attitudes changed.

“I Do” runs from June 10 to Sept. 15 at the museum, 20 Fourth St. in Petaluma. For more information visit petalumamuseum.com.

Click through our gallery above to see garments featured in the exhibit along with portraits of Petaluma residents tying the knot.