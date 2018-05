A flat-bed truck and a SMART train collided Thursday afternoon along Todd Road at Moorland Avenue, the CHP said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m., and a person was extracted from the truck and taken with injuries to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, a Redcom dispatcher said.

Westbound Todd Road is closed, and it’s unknown when it will reopen, CHP said. No SMART trains are moving on the track in that area.

