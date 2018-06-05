Santa Rosa Junior College offers a multitude of summer classes

This summer, Santa Rosa Junior College is offering more than 1,000 courses to students of all ages and educational levels, from art and agriculture to wine studies and world languages.

Students can take courses that will transfer easily to a four-year university, career education courses to build job skills that lead to higher pay, college preparatory classes and much more. SRJC also is hosting special summer programs for high school students. The SRJC summer term begins on June 18.

Almost 800 classes still have open seats. Complete information on how to apply and register, plus the course schedule, are available at https://santarosa.edu/enroll. Information about classes that have open sections in all SRJC locations, including online, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Southwest Santa Rosa, Shone Farm, and Public Safety Training Center, is available at https://classes.santarosa.edu/.

SRJC Schedule Planner, https://admissions.santarosa.edu/schedule-planner, is a planning tool that allows students to compare multiple class schedules for a given semester based on course preferences and commitments such as work, sports, or family schedules.

Examples of classes include the following:

Students who take English courses over the summer can get ahead in their English requirement in six to eight weeks. The English Department is offering accelerated prerequisite courses and university-transferable courses, such as reading and composition.

The Kinesiology Department has openings in three online courses this summer: Introduction to Kinesiology, Sport and Society, and Principles of Health and Wellness, all of which are transferable.

Film Appreciation, an introduction to the language and technology of filmmaking, meets on the Petaluma campus and is taught by Communication Studies Chair Michael Traina. “The primary goal (of the course) is to help students improve visual literacy skills, which is important more now than ever,” says Traina.” This course is also university transferable.

Introduction to the Engineering Profession is a university-transferable class offered on the Santa Rosa campus this summer. This class offers students an overview of the engineering profession through guest speakers and field trips. It “kickstarts students’ experience of the interdisciplinary and teamwork nature of the engineering field,” explains Engineering Coordinator and Department Chair Vince Bertsch. The course is co-taught by two local female engineers. Bertsch and the Engineering Department want women students to know that “there is a place for women. Women have an important role to play and add to the engineering profession. We try to encourage that and break down those stereotypes and barriers.”

Students who want their high school equivalency may take free non-credit academic skills and GED preparation classes from the College Skills Department, where they can also take one-unit math refresher classes or other basic math and English courses that will prepare them for transferable courses within the Math and English Departments, respectively.

For students who want to obtain employable skills in landscaping (plants and environmental conditions), Adult Education is offering a free bilingual non-credit landscaping course that will introduce students to green gardening and landscaping with an emphasis on occupation-specific terminology and communication skills using common phrases for interacting with clients or future employers. This is the first course in a non-credit certificate through Adult Education. The course meets at the Southwest Santa Rosa Center.

High school and middle school students will experience the high-tech manufacturing field through the FastTRAX engineering camp, which meets on the Santa Rosa campus June 12-14 and June 19-21. This hands-on camp introduces participants to the entry-level and apprentice skilled positions available in California’s high-tech industry. http://www.101mfg.com/camp/