Among the many offerings for seniors as part of the Santa Rosa Junior College Older Adults Program will be a course in art focusing on watercolor, pastel and acrylic.

The class will be held Fridays from June 22 through Aug. 10 at the Santa Rosa Junior College Southwest Center. It will run from 9 a.m.-noon.

To register, email garydhermes@comcast.net or call 227-6935.

For more information about the Older Adults Program, call 527-4533.

There is no fee for Older Adults Program classes.