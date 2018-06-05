Will Ortlinghaus has been named assistant principal for Kenilworth Junior High School.

Ortlinghaus has been an educator at Kenilworth Junior High School since 1998. He graduated with a degree in physical education and received a teaching credential from Sonoma State University. He received his administrative credential from the North Coast School of Education. He is completing his Master’s Degree in applied school leadership at National University.

Outside the classroom, Ortlinghaus has been active in the Petaluma Schools District as an illuminate lead trainer, site technology coordinator, Petaluma Pioneer and as a member of the District Technology Committee.

Ortlinghaus is an avid fitness enthusiast, who in his spare time loves to run on trails or ride his bicycle.

He and his wife, Jen, a teacher at Valley Vista Elementary, have two adult children, both Kenilworth alumni, who live in Santa Rosa. They spend as much time as possible on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, attending local sporting events and traveling.