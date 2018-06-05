CityBus video shows harrowing escape from Tubbs fire

Normally, a 2 a.m. phone call would have woken Steve Roraus from a deep slumber.

But in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, the operations manager at Santa Rosa CityBus was wide awake in his home near Stony Point Road, kept up by the sounds of patio furniture tossed about by gale force winds and the ominous smell of smoke from the Tubbs fire bearing down on his city.

So when a colleague called to say Roraus needed to grab a city transit bus and help evacuate people from Fountaingrove, he was out the door in minutes.

What ensued was the most terrifying and heartbreaking bus ride of his life. Roraus, like several other city bus drivers that morning, raced through the deadly firestorm to carry elderly residents out of the path of the inferno.

“It just looked like a big witch’s cauldron,” Roraus said recalling the sight Journey’s End mobile home park as he drove cautiously down Fountaingrove Parkway with about 30 residents of the Brookdale senior living facility. “It was ridiculous.”

The heroics of the hundreds of firefighters and police officers who risked their lives to evacuate residents from the path of the Tubbs fire by now have been well documented. But the role that hundreds of other city workers like Roraus played — be they bus drivers, public works crews, or water system operators — has been less recognized.

Roraus, however, had the presence of mind to do what others did not in the days after the fire: preserve the video footage that the cameras onboard his bus captured.

That video was released by the city Monday in response to an April 11 public records act by The Press Democrat. The city took seven weeks to fulfill the request, it said, to ensure the identities of the passengers were obscured to protect their privacy.

A spokeswoman at Brookdale’s corporate headquarters in Brentwood, Tennessee said Monday she could not comment on the evacuation.

Of the six city buses that participated in evacuation efforts on Oct. 9, only Roraus preserved the video, said Julia Gonzalez, communications coordinator for Santa Rosa CityBus. After about three weeks, videos on city buses are automatically overwritten, and that’s what happened to the video on the other buses, she said.

The video preserved by Roraus shows his bus pulling in to the Brookdale facility in the 300 block of Fountaingrove Parkway. He initially didn’t know where he was going, and was told simply to head up the hill and look for first responders. The smoke was so thick he had to look down at the road to navigate, he said.

He knew he’d arrived at the right location when he saw Lt. John Snetsinger standing in the middle of Bicentennial Way, directing him into what under normal circumstances would have been the exit of the Brookdale parking lot.

The video shows the parking lot clogged with ambulances and emergency vehicles, the silhouettes of the trees whipping back and forth against an umber sky. In the video, passengers are wheeled toward the bus and loaded on, in many cases by CityBus employees and police officers.

Most are not able to come aboard with walkers or wheelchairs, which were left behind in the parking lot, but some were loaded in their chairs, creating cramped quarters. CityBus employees can be seen in the video climbing over passengers, many of whom appear to be in their pajamas, and at least one barefoot.