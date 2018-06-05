Petaluma police Monday arrested a suspected drunk driver who crashed his car on North McDowell Boulevard and fled on foot.

Police said Carlos Ballejos Silva, 31, of Santa Rosa, drove onto the center median at North McDowell Boulevard and Redwood Way around 9 p.m. After his vehicle became stuck, Ballejos Silva fled on foot, police said.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the driver. An hour and a half later a subject matching the description of the driver was called in as being passed out behind a business in the 1300 block of North McDowell Boulevard. Officers arrived and located Ballejos Silva.

During the investigation officers noted that Ballejos Silva appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Ballejos Silva admitted to drinking alcohol, admitted to driving the vehicle, and stated he believed his vehicle had stalled in the roadway but that he was otherwise unaware that he had been involved in a collision, according to police.

Ballejos Silva was unable to perform field sobriety tests due to his level of intoxication, police said. Ballejos Silva was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and hit and run. Ballejos Silva was transported to Sonoma County Jail and booked into custody.