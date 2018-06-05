A large fire broke out early Tuesday afternoon at a Schellville wooden pallet factory, bringing firefighters from throughout Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

The three‑alarm fire on Fremont Street was at Sonoma Pacific Co., the same pallet business that burned in a massive fire in 2013.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office ordered an evacuation of for ½‑mile around the fire at 1180 Fremont Drive. The first call reporting the fire came at 12:31 p.m. followed by several more calls, according to an emergency dispatcher.

The CHP was closing roads in the area including Fremont Drive at Broadway and Fremont at 8th Street East, according to initial reports.

Early CHP reports also said high tension wire was down near the fire and a propane tank was threatening to blow up.

The business is close to the Schell-Vista fire station.

“It’s ripping pretty good,” said Sonoma Valley Fire Chief Steve Akre, who was headed for the blaze.

In 2013, sparks from a tow truck pulling a car dolly ignited dry grass along the road. The flames spread to the business and ignited 40‑foot stacks of wooden pallets and spread to 40 acres. Damage then was estimated at $1 million.