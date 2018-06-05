A video of a truck and SMART train crash in Santa Rosa has garnered nearly 300,000 views since it’s been posted to an image-sharing website on Sunday.

The video uploaded to gfycat.com shows the crossing arms lower all the way down when the westbound truck passes across the tracks at the Todd Road intersection. A northbound SMART train then hits the back end of the truck around 3 p.m. on May 31.

The footage appears to come from a security camera from a nearby business.

The driver, Detlev Ihlenfeld, 68, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. Last week, he told CHP investigators he had no memory of the crash.

None of the 47 passengers or three crew members aboard the train were injured in the crash, according to CHP.

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit Police Chief Jennifer Welch said on Friday that the train’s speed and other data was still being gathered.

CHP estimated last week the train was going at least 50 mph.