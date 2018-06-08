Petaluma City Councilman Chris Albertson will not seek reelection this fall, leaving a seat he has held since 2010. In announcing his decision this week, Albertson, 69, said he is in good health and was not stepping down primarily to spend more time with family.

“So why?” he said in a statement. “The answer is simple. Three weeks after the November 2018 election, I will celebrate my 70th birthday. As I then begin the second half of my life, I am hoping that new mountains to climb will present themselves.”

A former Petaluma fire chief, Albertson has served as council liaison to several city boards and commissions. He said he is looking forward to serving out his current term on the council.

Albertson’s departure opens a seat in an increasingly crowded council race. Councilman Dave King is the only incumbent seeking one of three available seats. Councilwoman Teresa Barrett is not seeking reelection to run for the mayor’s seat.

Four other candidates have announced city council campaigns: Rob Conklin, Michael Regan, Denis Pocekay and D’Lynda Fischer.