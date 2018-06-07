s
Police log May 30 to June 4

| June 7, 2018, 8:45AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.

POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, May 30

12:10 p.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile from Penngrove was arrested at 7425 Rancho Los Guilicos Road in Santa Rosa for assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and making criminal threats, all felonies.

2:34 p.m.: Brittany J. Adkins, 25, identified as homeless, was arrested at Lynch Creek Trail for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

6:10 p.m.: Skyler M. Thompson, 19, was arrested at South McDowell Boulevard for providing false identification and felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Thursday, May 31

8:41 a.m.: Justin A. Loudermilk, 25, identified as homeless, was arrested at 500 Hopper St. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

10:45 a.m.: Anna M. Meinhofer, 71, identified as homeless, was arrested at 125 Petaluma Blvd. N. for trespassing and violation of probation.

Friday, June 1

1:55 a.m.: Benjamin L. Alger, 48, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Elm Drive and Magnolia Avenue for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

10:44 a.m.: Stormm A. Read, 25, of Rohnert Park was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

10:44 a.m.: Brandon L. Belluomini, 29, identified as a transient, was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a large capacity magazine and felony enhancement of a primary offense.

12:47 p.m.: Dominic McElvain, 17, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 905 Westbury Court for felony grand theft of a firearm.

Saturday, June 2

12:59 a.m.: Scott M. Burchell, 43, of Petaluma was arrested at 406 E. Washington St. for driving under the influence of alcohol.

8:30 a.m.: Jose T. Sanchez-Sanchez, 60, of Vallejo was arrested at the corner of North McDowell Boulevard and East Washington Street for public intoxication.

11:07 p.m.: Carole A. Taylor, 68, of Petaluma was arrested at 1641 Creekview Circle for battery.

Sunday, June 3

2:36 a.m.: Feliciano Lopez, 49, was arrested at the corner of Park Avenue and Prospect Street for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and felony possession of a nunchaku.

3:10 a.m.: Gustavo Pena, 24, of Petaluma was arrested at 1440 E. Washington St. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

3:10 a.m.: Kelsey Q. Morgan, 24, of Rohnert Park was arrested at 1440 E. Washington St. for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

5:38 a.m.: Michael J. Flores-Acevedo, 20, of Richmond was arrested at 1125 Auto Center Drive for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10:33 a.m.: Sharon L. McQuillen, 58, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 400 N. McDowell Blvd. for loitering.

2:17 p.m.: Meghan E. Burke, 32, of Petaluma was arrested at 122 Greenbriar Circle for felony battery against an emergency responder.

11:47 p.m.: Mary M. Tahir, 62, of San Francisco was arrested at the corner of Parkland Way and East Washington Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, June 4

11:49 a.m.: Paul M. Goldberg, 40, of Petaluma was arrested at 1464 Sunrise Parkway for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

3:52 p.m.: Steve T. Alves, 35, identified as homeless, was arrested at the corner of Community Center Way and Lynch Creek Way for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

5:48 p.m.: Heidi A. Rohrbacher-Bell, 59, of Petaluma was arrested at 151 Petaluma Blvd. S. for possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

8:32 p.m.: Mark A. Hall, 52, identified as a transient, was arrested at 207 N. McDowell Blvd. for obstruction of justice and violation of probation.

10:53 p.m.: Carlos Ballejos Silva, 30, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the corner of North McDowell Boulevard and Redwood Way for driving under the influence and a hit and run accident that caused property damage.

