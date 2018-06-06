Congressmen Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman, who both represent part of Sonoma County, posted one-sided victories over multiple challengers in Tuesday’s primary election.

With all precincts reporting, Thompson, a St. Helena Democrat seeking his 11th term in the House, had 79 percent of the vote, far ahead of Anthony Mills and Nils Palsson, both no party preference candidates with 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively, and Jason Kishineff of the Green Party with 3 percent.

The 5th Congressional District includes Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati and Sonoma Valley, all of Napa County and parts of Lake, Solano and Contra Costa counties.

Huffman, a San Rafael Democrat running for his fourth term, had 70 percent with all precincts reporting, far ahead of Republican Dale Mensing with 24 percent and fellow Democrat Andy Caffrey with 6 percent in the 2nd Congressional District, which runs from Marin County to the Oregon border.

Huffman, who has won six straight races for state Assembly and Congress, beat Mensing, a grocery store cashier from Garberville, and Caffrey, a Garberville political activist, in both 2014 and 2016.

Under California’s top two primary election system, Huffman will face Mensing in the November election and Thompson, who has never lost an election, will square off against either Mills or Palsson.