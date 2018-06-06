tate Sen. Mike McGuire and Assemblymen Jim Wood and Marc Levine won lopsided victories in Tuesday’s primary election and will face the same three challengers again in the November runoff.

With a quarter of precincts reporting, McGuire, a Healdsburg Democrat seeking his second term in the Senate, was leading Veronica Jacobi, also a Democrat and a former Santa Rosa city councilwoman, with 76 percent of the vote in the 2nd District, which spans Marin County to the Oregon border.

With 23 percent of precincts reporting, Wood, a Santa Rosa Democrat seeking his third term in the Assembly, was handily beating Republican businessman Matt Heath with 68 percent of the vote in the 2nd District, which includes the northern portion of Santa Rosa and extends to the Oregon border.

Levine, a San Rafael Democrat vying for his fourth term, was swamping Democrat Dan Monte, a political neophyte from San Anselmo, with 26 percent of precincts reporting. Levine had 80 percent of the vote in the 10th District, which covers Marin County and the southern portion of Santa Rosa.

Under California’s top two primary election system, the two leading vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election in November.

Levine has a campaign war chest of nearly $1.4 million, while Monte filed no financial reports. Wood has more than $330,000, compared with about $460 for Heath. McGuire reported about $265,000, while Jacobi had about $5,700.

Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, is running unopposed in the 4th District.