Mom-and-pop motels once lined California coastal roadways from San Diego to Crescent City. During the mid-century building boom of the 1950s and 1960s, a number of “motor hotels” or “motels” sprung up with simple modern rooms and fanciful facades.

In Sonoma County, the Astro Motel, Los Robles Lodge, and Flamingo Hotel were a few of the larger overnight establishments that beckoned visitors with neon signs and modern conveniences.

On Saturday, June 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. the Santa Rosa Central Library (211 E St, Santa Rosa) welcomes Heather M. David the author of “Motel California: A Pictorial History of the Motel in the Golden State,” to discuss her book the cultural phenomena surrounding the rise and fall of the American roadside motel. The event is free. Books cost $45.

