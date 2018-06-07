(1 of ) A postcard of the pool area at the Holiday Inn in Santa Rosa in the 1960s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Unzelman's Motel in Santa Rosa offered rooms and garages to traveler's on Hwy. 101 in the 1960s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) Jayne Mansfield at the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa in 1960. Ms. Mansfield and her husband, former Mr. America Mickey Hargitay, were in town for an Easter Seals benefit sports car race at the Cotati Speedway on Sept. 9 and 10 in 1960. Mansfield also attended an invitation-only cocktail party at the Flamingo. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Sunbathers relax poolside at the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa in the 1960s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) A technician replaces neon lights on the Flamingo Hotel's iconic sign. (John Burgess/ Press Democrat file photo)
(7 of ) Governor Ronald Reagan shakes the hand of Mel Larson outside of the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa during his 1968 campaign to be elected State Senator. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Flamingo Pool Club members enjoy a buffet lunch poolside in Santa Rosa, circa 1961. (Don Meacham, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) A snapshot from Diane Romero, Miss Sonoma County 1957’s fashion photo shoot at the Flamingo Hotel. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) A view of the modern entrance to the Casa Grande Motel in Petaluma about 1954. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) A 1950s postcard of the Pelissier Motel in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) The new Astro Hotel sign lights up the evening while ongoing renovations transform the former infamous motel into a boutique hotel, in Santa Rosa, California on Thursday, September 28, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Jeremiah Flynn checks out the lobby of the remodeled Astro Motel at the grand opening earlier this year. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Rooms in the Astro Motel, in Santa Rosa, are decorated with vintage 1960's era furnishings, which are available for guests to purchase. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) The neon sign from the now destroyed Los Robles Lodge lights up Cleveland Ave. in 2004. The famous roadside motel opened in 1962 and was bulldozed in (Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) The bar at the Los Robles Lodge in Santa Rosa in 1962. (Don Meacham, Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(17 of ) The Tides Restaurant and Motel in Bodega Bay in 1963. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) The Best Western Petaluma Inn at 200 S. McDowell Blvd. in 1962. The mid-century modern hotel was developed by a group of local investors known as Petaluma Properties Inc. and had 73 rooms and a restaurant. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
