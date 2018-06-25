– Santa Rosa Junior College’s Culinary Café, in the B. Robert Burdo Culinary Arts Center, has opened for the summer session. Students at the Culinary Café prepare, cook and serve a menu of seasonal salads, soups, sandwiches, pizzas, entrees and desserts. The Café also serves award-winning Russian River Valley wines produced by SRJC’s Shone Farm Winery.
The Culinary Café opens for lunch at 11:30 a.m. and serves until 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. Reservations are highly recommended and may be made by calling 522-2796.
The SRJC Bakery features a variety of freshly baked pastries, cookies and artisan breads made by students in the school’s baking and pastry program. Between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., muffins, scones and Bella Rosa coffee drinks are served in the Café Rose dining room.
The bakery’s offerings change weekly to reflect students’ learning, giving them an opportunity to let their imagination and artistic skills shine. This summer’s selections will include tarts and pies with seasonal fruits and a variety of specialty cakes.
Café menu items — breads, pastries and desserts — can be purchased for take out until 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan selections are available both in the bakery and the café.
The B. Robert Burdo Culinary Arts Center is located at 1670 Mendocino Ave. at Carr Avenue, directly across from the Santa Rosa campus.
Information about the Culinary Café is available at https://culinary.santarosa.edu/cafe-and-bakery.