County employees unprepared, overwhelmed by October fires, new report finds

Sonoma County government employees were undertrained and overwhelmed during the October wildfires, and they clashed with elected leaders who wanted to play a more active role in emergency management, according to a long-awaited internal review of the county’s response to the disaster.

County staff involved in emergency coordination had spotty training records, the blunt self-assessment found, and public officials were not prepared to handle an event as severe and prolonged as the fires that besieged the region eight months ago, burning entire neighborhoods to the ground.

Workers inside the county’s civilian emergency command hub also were frustrated with what they saw as unreasonable expectations from members of the Board of Supervisors. Those leaders, in turn, felt shut out of the early response efforts, complicating their efforts to effectively communicate with the public.

The county review, which will be presented Monday to the Board of Supervisors, recommends the county strengthen its training requirements, clarify the roles of staff members and elected officials during disasters, hire more emergency management employees and create a new alert program to notify the public in cases of disaster.

The internal analysis, divided into three reports, is the most comprehensive and introspective analysis to date of Sonoma County’s fire response. It marks a turning point for the Board of Supervisors as it prepares to act on the findings with policy changes, spending decisions and a likely reorganization of its emergency management division, which was responsible for the county’s controversial decision not to send Amber Alert-style mass cellphone warnings about the developing firestorm.

“We were prepared for the disasters of the past. We were not ready for the new normal and for events of this magnitude,” said Supervisor James Gore, the board chairman. “I have to look at not just my constituents, but my family and myself in the mirror and make sure that we’re doing everything we can to be confident in light of the new normal.”

Much of the assessment echoes findings from the state Office of Emergency Services, which previously identified flaws in the way the county alerted the public to the fast-moving wildfires. It did not focus on the Sheriff’s Office, which had a large role in the disaster response, but on civilian divisions within county government.

Part of the internal review focused on the county’s emergency operations center, a facility at the county administrative campus in north Santa Rosa from which staff members directed the government’s response to the fires. The emergency center ran around the clock for 41 days, with some shifts at the peak of the fires staffed by 200 workers.

But that nerve center wasn’t up to the logistical challenges presented by October’s disaster, including half-dozen major fires and an equal number of smaller blazes burning across a wide swath of Sonoma County and three surrounding counties, according to the review. The operations center review drew on about 120 interviews or surveys with staff members and some external stakeholders involved in the emergency response.

Plans for the operations center had drawn from the government’s experience in comparatively modest emergencies such as flooding along the lower Russian River, so the severity and prolonged nature of the October wildfires far outpaced what the county was prepared to handle, the review found.

“This effectively made trained staff a minority,” the report stated.