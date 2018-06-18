Pearl brings Middle East flavors to Petaluma

Speculation abounded as rumors that the new restaurant in Luma’s place was named Pearl. Most figured it was likely to be a seafood restaurant, and though that is one of chef/co-owner Brian Letiner’s specialties, the cuisine can best be described as being inspired by the Eastern Mediterranean, but with bold and clean flavors of Sonoma County’s terreau.

Being unfamiliar with that cuisine, I had little idea of what to expect on our first visit, but had been hearing only good things from fellow Petaluma foodies. As luck would have it, my cousins Scott and Elizabeth were visiting from the East Coast and were looking forward to exploring the Petaluma food scene.

Only in town for two meals, they chose wisely from the many options I gave them, picking Pearl for brunch, in large part because they saw many dishes that would cater to their very restrictive diets. Co-owner Annette Yang tells me this is not unusual, because their menu is deeply rooted in traditional cuisines, which rely on simple, yet flavorful ingredients. There are plenty of veggie, and even a few vegan options available.

Annette and Brian grew up in Los Angeles, separately, before moving to the Bay Area in the early 1990s, both working in the restaurant industry, Annette in the front of house and Brian in the kitchen. As with many of our great chefs, Brian received his most influential training while at the venerable Chez Pannise, where he gained his appreciation for simple, rustic ingredient-driven dishes.

The two would meet at Gordon’s House of Fine Eats, a restaurant with a great reputation, which quickly became a San Francisco staple before running smack into the dotcom recession of the early 2000’s. As fate would have it, Annette and Brian opened their first restaurant, the very popular Nettie’s Crab Shack, on Union Street, just prior to the crash of 2008.

“With seating for 150, we had to adapt quickly in order to survive,” says Annette. “We went to the bare-bones minimum, which meant Brian was hands on with every order and I waited on every customer.” This was a blessing in disguise because this hands-on approach is something they have brought to Pearl, and is something that Petalumans have come to expect from their better restaurants.

After six good years at Nettie’s, the couple recognized that San Francisco had changed, and maybe lost some of its luster. They pulled up roots and relocated to Portland, where they opened Le Viux, featuring western Mediterranean cuisine. Their refreshing take on Spanish, Italian, French and North African cuisine was well received, but Portland was simply a transitional spot for them, as it is with many. They always knew they wanted to return to the Bay Area.

“When we came to Petaluma, we found it to be vibrant and bustling,” continues Annette. “We also really appreciate Petaluma’s pride in its ag roots. Because the area’s agriculture heritage still plays a strong role in its economy and its character, we have a great selection of local products to choose from.”

Petaluma also supplies a healthy stock of culinarily sophisticated clientele, which truly appreciate and support restaurants that rely on local ingredients, no matter what the cuisine. Sourcing from places like FEED (Sebastopol) and Sonoma County Meat Co., voted best butcher shop the past three years running by the North Bay Bohemian, helps Pearl tap into local resources. Libations are also local heavy, with plenty of North Bay wines and Bay Area beers on tap, including two from Petaluma’s HenHouse Brewing.