Police log June 5 to June 11

| June 14, 2018, 8:59AM
| Updated 6 hours ago.
POLICE LOG

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, June 5

2:33 a.m.: Luis R. Robledo, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of East D Street and Lakeville Street for obstruction of justice and shoplifting.

3:41 p.m.: Alfredo A. Carillomartinez, 28, of Petaluma was arrested at 100 Petaluma Boulevard N. for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

10:26 p.m.: Jacob C. Sullivan, 27, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 401 Kenilworth Drive for shoplifting, violation of probation and a felony probation warrant.

Wednesday, June 6

1:46 p.m.: Nancy D. Jorgensen, 54, of Petaluma was arrested at 111 Lynch Creek Way for loitering, violation of probation and placing a pollutant near state waters.

1:50 p.m.: Samuel Alvarez, 26, of Petaluma was arrested at 111 Lynch Creek Way for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

3:34 p.m.: Dairn N. Sheehy, 27, identified as a transient, was arrested at 11 English Street for trespassing and violation of probation.

5:39 p.m.: Jeffrey L. Butler, 35, of Petaluma was arrested at 157 N. McDowell Boulevard for burglary.

10 p.m.: Ricardo P. Rodriguez, 20, of Petaluma was arrested at 301 S. McDowell Boulevard for underage possession of alcohol and violation of probation.

Thursday, June 7

12:21 a.m.: A 17-year-old juvenile from Petaluma was arrested at the corner of I Street and Petaluma Boulevard S. for driving under the influence of alcohol.

2:19 a.m.: Trenton M. Morales, 21, of Petaluma was arrested at 134 N. McDowell Boulevard for driving under the influence of alcohol.

2:30 a.m.: Frank S. Morales Jr., 53, of Santa Rosa was arrested on the southbound E. Washington Street off-ramp for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

3:25 a.m.: Steven G. Brodie, 42, identified as a transient, was arrested at 1002 Lakeville Street for trespassing and violation of probation.

3:58 p.m.: Rolando Lucas-Neri, 29, identified as homeless, was arrested at 1 Cedar Grove Parkway for carrying a concealed dagger.

Friday, June 8

12:47 a.m.: Hilario Vazquez Cisneros, 25, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Copeland Street and E. D Street for driving under the influence of alcohol.

7:06 p.m.: Lizbet R. Mondragon, 18, of Boyes Hot Springs was arrested at 2200 Petaluma Boulevard N. for underage possession of alcohol.

9:31 p.m.: Robert A. Craig, 34, of Petaluma was arrested at 1282 Lindberg Lane for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

11:24 p.m.: Tyler J. Severson, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 1421 Dandelion Way for a felony outside warrant and misdemeanor bench warrant.

Saturday, June 9

7:46 p.m.: Feliciano Lopez, 49, identified as homeless, was arrested at the corner of Washington Street and Water Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a felony bench warrant.

9:19 p.m.: Korey L. Plubell, 48, of Clear Lake was arrested at 100 Gnoss Concourse for public intoxication.

Sunday, June 10

10:09 a.m.: Caitlyn J. Slater, 21, of Petaluma was arrested at 897 Crinella Drive for misappropriation of lost property and violating probation.

8:06 p.m.: Nathan D. Chapman, 29, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Keokuk Street and Washington Street for obstruction of justice.

Monday, June 11

12:42 a.m.: Samantha J. Coffey, 49, of Petaluma was arrested at 1300 Commerce Street for possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation.

