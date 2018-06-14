Housing, executive course proposed for Adobe Creek

Owners of the shuttered Adobe Creek Golf Club last week pitched a potential solution to residents that would scale down the golf course, add homes and vineyards and remove what many see as an overgrown blight from the untended course.

The proposal was similar to one Adobe Creek homeowners heard in late 2016, just weeks before the course shut down on Jan. 1, 2017. Management said it was losing $200,000 annually, and opted to close the golf course to curb additional losses.

At a homeowners association meeting on Thursday at Rooster Run Golf Club, Richard Coombs, managing member of Adobe Investments and operator of Windsor and Rooster Run golf clubs, proposed construction of a nine-hole course, a 53-home development, and vineyards on the remainder of the 100-acre Adobe Creek property.

After 10 years, Coombs would have the option to extend ownership for another decade or sell the golf course to the HOA for $1 to either continue operating it or convert it to something else, according to the proposal. The developer would place $37,500 from each new home in escrow for the HOA to use if that sale comes to fruition.

“We remain hopeful to find a solution that works for all of us and we know it needs to work for all of us if we want to move forward,” Coombs said. “Hopefully we can gain some common consensus.”

In the aftermath of the closure last year, the golf course became a source of contention for residents in the 320-home subdivision.

Between March and June 2017, city officials received 105 complainants outlining rundown conditions that had become the new norm with upkeep nearly nonexistent. Weeds, dead trees, transients and an increase in vermin resulting in high pest control bills for neighbors like Robert DeCelles led to an outpouring of frustration.

Many in the community also voiced outrage over the potential for declining property values and the dramatic shift in views from pristine greens to an untamed prairie.

But the outcry eventually led to some relief. DeCelles, a 22-year resident, said conditions have improved drastically on the holes nearest to the homes. The other half, however, has become completely feral.

“For a number of months now Coombs’ people have been keeping the course in very good condition,” he said. “It would be almost playable for nine holes.”

The June 7 meeting had a mixed reception among residents. DeCelles said the crowded event center at Rooster Run was filled with “skepticism and curiosity.”

“It was kind of confrontational,” added resident Ronald Nadeau.

During Coombs’ presentation he provided background on the course and its purchase history. Adobe Investments bought the property in 2011 from a local developer that had purchased the course earlier that year. The previous owners had filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy so the land was placed into a court-appointed receivership.

After getting the course up and running, ownership invested in marketing and revamped facilities to try and attract more players but nothing ever took hold. Many commenters pointed out that the clubhouse never reopened, indicating that the new owners never intended to keep the club afloat.

Some residents took advantage of the opportunity to air their grievances and their cynicism about the owners’ intentions. Coombs said that was to be expected, but he viewed the meeting as the first step toward continued dialogue between both sides.