Stephen Curry holds court at Warriors championship parade

OAKLAND – Call it The Annual.

The Warriors threw their yearly victory parade in Oakland Tuesday morning, a blue-and-yellow party Bay Area residents have come to expect every June.

A crowd estimated at more than 1 million people jammed downtown streets to cheer the best team in the NBA, a dynasty that has won three of the past four NBA Championships — and might have won four in a row had Stephen Curry not injured his knee two years ago.

This year, the Warriors beat the formidable Cleveland Cavaliers with the great LeBron James in the NBA Finals. Beat them four games to zero. A sweep. That followed a rousing series with the Houston Rockets, a series in which the Warriors faced elimination twice, including once on the road in Game 7, but they prevailed. Their biggest test yet. Championship No. 3 was the Warriors’ biggest accomplishment.

The entire city of Oakland paused Tuesday to enjoy the moment. Construction workers stood on the edges of unfinished floors in a half-built building at the corner of 11th and Jefferson, the starting point of the parade, and gazed as the Warriors entered buses and smoked cigars. Fans danced on top of bus stops, houses and apartments, staring at the floats passing by.

Santa Rosa residents Hannah Shin and Axel Mafra watched from the sidewalk at Broadway and 11th. Both Warriors fans drove to Oakland the morning of the parade. Shin arrived at 7:30 a.m.; Mafra at 5 a.m.

“I love the interactiveness of this,” said Mafra, who has been to all three Warriors parades. “The players are spending more time. Klay Thompson actually got out and was running around. I got to see him pop open a bottle of champagne.”

Shin preferred the format of the previous parades, which featured a rally at the end, where the Warriors addressed fans directly.

“I wish there was a rally,” Shin said, “because it makes it more fun for the fans.”

The Warriors canceled the post-parade rally this year and replaced it with a small, made-for-television pre-parade rally hosted by NBC Sports Bay Area. The Warriors invited roughly 100 fans, packed them into a small area in front of a stage and instructed them to “get loud” and “go crazy” during the broadcast.

Noticeably absent from the made-for-TV event was Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who spoke during the Warriors’ rally last year. Mayors typically speak at championship sports rallies, but the team did not invite Schaaf to speak this year.

“It’s a little bit different today; we don’t have any politicians,” Warriors play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald said emphatically on stage as he waved his left hand to the side, metaphorically brushing off Schaaf and her colleagues in City Hall.

Tensions seem to exist between Schaaf and the Warriors. Last year, the Warriors agreed to pay for the parade, and then the bill came to $787,000 — more than three times greater than the city’s initial estimate. Canceling the post-parade rally may have been a way to lower costs for the Warriors.

Even though Schaaf didn’t speak, she showed up to the parade driving a wrought-iron, fire-breathing snail mobile, with legendary Oakland rapper MC Hammer standing on top of it.

At NBC’s on-site studio, Curry spoke directly to the dozens of fans in front him, and many, many more watching from home: “Never really imagined that we would be having one parade, let alone two, and now three. We’re going to try to get greedy and go get some more.”