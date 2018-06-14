Fire calls
The Petaluma Fire Department recorded 277 calls between May 28 and June 10.
Wednesday, May 30
11:07 p.m.: Firefighters responded to an accident at Fair Street. A driver crashed into two parked vehicles. He was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.
Thursday, May 31
9:19 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a car accident on Bodega Avenue. The driver was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.
Friday, June 1
2:31 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on Stage Gulch Road. One vehicle had gone off the roadway down an embankment. Two patients were transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.
4:35 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 37. One patient was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.
Tuesday, June 5
12:32 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded with mutual aid to a large structure fire at a Schellville pallet factory. Firefighters spent several hours extinguishing the blaze.
Saturday, June 9
11:19 a.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire on Lindburg Lane. An industrial dryer at Lace House Linen started the fire, which was contained to the dryer unit.
Sunday, June 10
11:24 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a two-car accident on Cader Lane. Two patients were transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital. Firefighters used a grease sweep to contain a small oil leak.
12:18 p.m.: Firefighters responded to Highway 101 for a motorcyclist down. They performed advanced life support and the patient was transported to SRMH.