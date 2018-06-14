Fire calls

The Petaluma Fire Department recorded 277 calls between May 28 and June 10.

Wednesday, May 30

11:07 p.m.: Firefighters responded to an accident at Fair Street. A driver crashed into two parked vehicles. He was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Thursday, May 31

9:19 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a car accident on Bodega Avenue. The driver was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Friday, June 1

2:31 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on Stage Gulch Road. One vehicle had gone off the roadway down an embankment. Two patients were transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

4:35 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a vehicle accident on Highway 37. One patient was transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital.

Tuesday, June 5

12:32 p.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded with mutual aid to a large structure fire at a Schellville pallet factory. Firefighters spent several hours extinguishing the blaze.

Saturday, June 9

11:19 a.m.: Petaluma firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire on Lindburg Lane. An industrial dryer at Lace House Linen started the fire, which was contained to the dryer unit.

Sunday, June 10

11:24 a.m.: Firefighters responded to a two-car accident on Cader Lane. Two patients were transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital. Firefighters used a grease sweep to contain a small oil leak.

12:18 p.m.: Firefighters responded to Highway 101 for a motorcyclist down. They performed advanced life support and the patient was transported to SRMH.