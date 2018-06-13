Rohnert Park police were forced to ram a stolen truck in downtown Petaluma to stop it from colliding with a house after a high-speed chase on Highway 101 Tuesday night that ended in three arrests.
Officers with the city’s Department of Public Safety received a report from a resident that a Dodge truck was stolen from the driveway around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release. The truck was spotted heading southbound on Highway 101 and police pulled the driver over at the Highway 116 offramp in Cotati before the truck took off and led officers on a chase that reached 100 mph.
The pursuit was briefly ended due to heavy traffic and pedestrians in the area after the truck exited at Highway 116 in Petaluma and continued at speeds of 60 mph, the news release stated. Officers caught back up with the truck at the corner of Sunnyslope Avenue and D Street and saw the suspected thieves flee into the neighborhood with a dog as the truck was still moving and headed for a nearby home. An officer ran into the driverless vehicle to alter its course.
With the assistance of the Petaluma Police Department, a perimeter was set up and three suspects were arrested while walking the dog. Nathaniel Rowe Wilcox, 33, of the city of Sonoma Lisa Connor Windesheim-Zigas, 22, of Santa Rosa, and a 17-year-old girl were booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of car theft, conspiracy, resisting arrest and several counts of drug possession, according to the news release. The male driver of the vehicle remains at-large as of Wednesday morning and the investigation is ongoing, according to Rohnert Park police Sgt. Troy Moore.