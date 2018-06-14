Every Sonoma County resident who fled a home to escape the firestorms of October, 2017, has a story. No doubt, many stories.
To preserve and share them, volunteers are videotaping interviews with a diverse sampling of fire survivors.
“History and Healing After the Fires” is a project of the nonprofit Listening for a Change, in a partnership with the Museums of Sonoma County.
Listening for a Change works to dissolve barriers that divide people by introducing neighbors through oral histories that transcend stereotypes to reveal an individual’s hardships, perspectives and aspirations.
The program shares its oral histories through electronic kiosks located currently at the Roseland Library in Santa Rosa and the Cloverdale Senior Center. The kiosk in Cloverdale will be moved soon to the Cloverdale Library.
The interviews with fire survivors will be uploaded to the kiosks soon. The videos can be viewed below, and at listeningforachange.org/fire-projects.
Listening for a Change and the Museums of Sonoma County expect to include the fire-survivor interviews in a memorial exhibit to open at the history museum in October.
Orozco family
Brian Gearinger
Noah Henderson