David Fichera has been appointed new Director of Learning and Innovation Technology for the Petaluma City Schools District.
Fichera is currently the principal of Hillcrest Middle School in the Gravenstein Union School District in Sebastopol, where he has served for six years. During the 2015-16 school year, Fichera was the Communications Coordinator for Petaluma City Schools. Prior to being promoted to principal in Gravenstein, he was the music and theater arts teacher in the district for five years, leading an award-winning performing arts program. In addition, he has served as lecturer in the music program at Sonoma State University. Fichera received his B.A., M.A. and administrative credential from Sonoma State.
As principal at Hillcrest, Fichera managed successful marketing campaigns to bolster enrollment, utilizing print and digital media in support of open house and showcase events. His principal duties have included managing the instructional program at Hillcrest; directing the K-8 full-day GATE/Creative Arts Magnet program; supervising students, staff and faculty; establishing internal communication systems; and collaborating with the community through committees and foundations. During his tenure as principal, Hillcrest Middle School was named both a California Distinguished School in 2013 as well as a California Gold Ribbon School in 2015.
His experiences in education are supported by a professional background in technology, including work in graphic/web design, digital video, audio recording and information technology both at Gravenstein and at Sonoma State.